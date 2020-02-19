(Photo: bcgames.org)

Surrey-area athletes at BC Winter Games in Fort St. John from Feb. 20-23

Athletes from across the province will compete in 15 sports

The 2020 BC Winter Games kick off Thursday (Feb. 20) in Fort St. John.

Competing in 15 different sports, youth athletes from every corner of the province will be in the northern B.C. city from Feb. 20 to 23 to represent their regions at the event.

For many, this will be their first experience at a multi-sport event of this size, and will be supported by more than 300 coaches and 190 officials.

The list of participants, coaches and officials is posted to bcgames.org/Games/Results-and-Participant-Lists.

Those from the Surrey area include archers Andrew Cook and Kyra Erickson, archery coach Angela Foley, biathlon competitors Kaeden Brunke, Devin Jiang, Jannat Khera and Sophia Xu, biathlon supervisor Suzanne Brunke, curlers James McCreedy and Gemma Cooper-Smith, curling coach Ed Holland and diving supervisor Mike Baker. Four Surrey-area ringette players will hit the ice, including Sydney Chiasson, Julia Harvie, MacKenzie Howes and Emily Mechan, along with coaches Niki Gorospe and Grace Kemp.

White Rock-area residents headed to the Games are badminton player Hejian (John) Wang, curling official Kevin-Neil Klop and judo competitor Matthew Molski.

Delta-area participants include archer Shreya Shivaprakash, archery coach Phil Sinclair, figure skater William Bryan, figure skating official Alexandra Clarke, and gymnast Brian Delf.

Special Olympics athletes will also be competing in speed skating and figure skating and athletes with a disability will compete in skiing-cross country and basketball-wheelchair.

“Fort St. John, known for its northern spirit and energetic sport community, is ready to welcome the province,” said Alison Noble, BC Games Society president.

“Athletes, coaches, and officials will have the opportunity to compete at quality sport facilities throughout community and experience all that these multi-sport Games have to offer.”

Volunteers in Fort St. John have been preparing for the past 18 months to host the games. There will be over 1,600 volunteers working to ensure the participants have exceptional competition and a first-rate experience with opening and closing ceremonies, special events, and wonderful hospitality.

“We are excited to be hosting the games and hope that everyone has a great time in their competitions, as well as in Fort St. John,” said Darren Snider, president of the Fort St. John 2020 BC Winter Games.

“Our hope is that all participants and visitors to Fort St. John leave having had an unparalleled experience, with new friends and with a new understanding of our northern city.”

