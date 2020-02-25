Streaking Surrey Eagles forward Tellier named to BCHL all-star team

Surrey Eagles forward Cristophe Tellier has been rewarded for a season-ending point streak that tied for the longest such streak in the BC Hockey League this year.

On Tuesday (Feb. 25), the Sherbrooke, Que., native was named among BCHL first-team all-stars, in a vote involving 17 broadcasters from around the league.

In his final 15 games of the season, Tellier notched 26 points as his Eagles shot up the standings to earn a first-round playoff date with the Chiefs, starting Friday (Feb. 28) in Chilliwack.

Tellier topped all Eagles with 71 points this year – 28 goals and 43 assists in his 58 games played, good for second in BCHL scoring.

The left-shot, 2000-born sniper was acquired by the Eagles in June of 2019, in a trade that saw Dallas Farrell head to Wenatchee Wild. Next hockey season, Tellier is committed to play for Quinnipiac University of the NCAA.

For the Eagles, Tellier more than doubled his point total from his previous year with the Wild. His biggest output came in the first of his 15-game streak when he had a goal and four assists against West Kelowna Warriors.

The other BCHL first-team all-stars this season are Trail Smoke Eaters forward Kent Johnson, Pentincton Vees forward Jay O’Brien, Salmon Arm Silverbacks defenseman Akito Hirose, Cowichan Valley Capitals defenseman Dimitri Mikrogiannakis and Coquitlam Express goaltender Clay Stevenson.

The league’s second-team all-stars are Trail Smoke Eaters forwards Philippe Lapointe and Owen Ozar, Coquitlam Express forward Greg Lapointe, Langley Rivermen defenseman Jake Livingstone, Coquitlam Express defenseman Drew Cooper and Trail Smoke Eaters goaltender Logan Terness.

The BCHL’s all-rookie team this season includes Coquitlam Express forward Greg Lapointe, Victoria Grizzlies forward Cody Monds, West Kelowna Warriors forward John Evans, Chilliwack Chiefs defenseman Cooper Moore, West Kelowna Warriors defenseman Nick Ardanaz and Trail Smoke Eaters goaltender Logan Terness. Rookie voting is limited to players born in 2001 or younger.

We've confirmed our playoff dates! We'll be hosting games 3, 4, and 6 of the #BCHLPlayoffs inside #TheNest. Tickets are now available on our website! #TimeToSoar 🔗: https://t.co/i2eoVodDju pic.twitter.com/2cSfqpCRQ6 — Surrey Eagles (@SurreyEagles) February 25, 2020

This Friday and Saturday (Feb. 28 and 29), the Birds will hit the ice in Chilliwack against the Chiefs, in the opening two games of a best-of-seven battle between the second and third seeds in the BC Hockey League’s Mainland Division.

The Chiefs earned home-ice advantage in the playoff series with a 7-0 win over Langley on Sunday (Feb. 23), meaning the Eagles will host Games 3 and 4 on Monday and Tuesday (March 2-3) at South Surrey Arena. Check bchl.ca for the schedule.



