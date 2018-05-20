Stage set for Cloverdale Rodeo finals on Monday afternoon

Rodeo athletes will compete for more than $300,000 in prizes

The stage is now set for the Cloverdale Rodeo finals on Monday afternoon.

Sunday afternoon’s rodeo performance brought Pool B to a close.

The top eight competitors in each category, four from Pool A and four from Pool B, will compete for more than $300,000 in prizes tomorrow afternoon at 2:30 p.m.

Pool B results:

Bareback Bronc Riding

1. David Peebles – Redmond, OR – 89.5

2. Seth Hardwick – Ranchester, WY – 87

3. Jessy Davis – Power, MT – 85.5

3. Richie Champion – Woodland, TX – 85.5

3. Jacob Stemo – Bashaw, AB – 85.5

6. Mason Clements – Santaquin, UT – 85

7. Wyatt Bloom – Bozeman, MT – 84

8. Pascal Isabelle – Okotoks, AB – 75

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Joe Lufkin – Salisaw, OK – 91

2. Ryder Wright – Milford, UT – 90

3. Cody Demoss – Heflin, LA – 87.5

4. Taos Muncy – Corona, NM – 86

4. Zeke Thurston – Big Valley, AB – 86

6. Brad Harter – Loranger, LA – 85

6. Logan Hay – Wildwood, AB – 85

8. Sterling Crawley – Stephenville, TX – 83.5

9. Chase Brooks – Deerlodge, MT – 80.5

10. Justin Berg – Camrose, AB – 72

11. Rusty Wright – Milford, UT – 71

Ladies Barrel Riding

1. Kirsty White – Big Valley, AB – 16.10

2. Carman Pozzobon – Aldergrove, BC – 16.21

3. Shelly Anzick – Livingston, MT – 16.27

4. Lynette Brodoway – Brooks, AB – 16.38

5. McKenzie Webber – New Rockford, ND – 16.42

6. Heather Crowley – Poplar, MT – 16.51

7. Nikki Hansen – Vale, SD – 16.55

8. Jade Crossley – Hermiston, OR – 16.57

9. Kelly Larsen – Riverston, UT – 16.71

10. Kristi Steffes – Vale, SD – 16.87

11. Jordan Minor – Hermiston, OR – 21.46

Bull Riding

1. Garrett Smith – Rexburg, ID – 87

2. Rieker Carter – Stone, ID – 85