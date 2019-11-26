Skater Marc Theriault. (file photo)

Special Olympians featured at free all-abilities skate in Surrey

Event at North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex on Friday, Dec. 6

An all-abilities skate and demo will be held at the new North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex on Friday, Dec. 6, from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

The free skate welcomes people off all abilities to “come together in a fun, supportive and interactive environment,” with a promise of free warm drinks and gloves for the first 100 children who attend.

At 10950 126A St., the event will include performances by Special Olympic athletes Marc Theriault, Hillary Birkett and Kayla Polege (all with North Surrey Skating Club), adapted equipment demonstrations and fitting tutorials, a skating introduction tutorial, open ice time and Sport Surrey prizes and takeaways.

The free skate is presented in partnership with Wickenheiser Female Hockey Festival, or Wickfest, which will return to Surrey from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2.

