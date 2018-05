Young high school runners compete in the 60-m dash at last week’s Surrey Special Track Meet, which was held at South Surrey Athletic Park. (Nick Greenizan photo)

Hundreds of athletes from high schools throughout the city took part in the Surrey School District’s Special Track last week at South Surrey Athletic Park.

The popular event, now in its fifth year, saw 254 students of various abilities have the opportunity to test their skills at a variety of track-and-field events, including a relay, runs of various distances, frisbee and ring toss.

“It continues to be an amazing day for our students with special needs,” said event organizer Joan Stack.