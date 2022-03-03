Southridge Storm advance to second round of 2A senior girls basketball provincials

A Fleetwood Park Dragon (left) battles an Abbotsford Panthers player for the ball during first-round action at the BC Senior Girls 4A Basketball Championships. (Photo courtesy of Rick MacDonald Photography)

The Southridge Storm’s senior girls hoops teams got its provincial tournament off to a strong start Wednesday night at the Langley Events Centre, with a win over Brentwood College.

The Storm, ranked No. 7 in the 16-team field in the double-A division of BC School Sports Girls Basketball Championships, beat their Vancouver Island foes, who were seeded 10th, by the narrowest of margins, 66-64; the game was won by a fair of free throws.

The run to the title game doesn’t get any easier for the Storm moving forward – the win sets up a quarter-final matchup today (Thursday) against the No. 2-seeded Mulgrave Titans from West Vancouver. That game tips off at the LEC tonight at 5:15 p.m.

The senior girls’ triple-A and quad-A tournament are also underway this week at the LEC, though no local teams are taking part in the 3A event. The quad-A level – which has in recent years been dominated by the Semiahmoo Thunderbirds and their group of now-graduated NCAA-bound stars – features Delta’s Seaquam Seahawks and Surrey’s Fleetwood Park Dragons.

Seaquam, which entered the tournament as the No. 13 seed, lost its opening-round game 93-48 to the No. 4 Walnut Grove Gators.

Meanwhile, Fleetwood Park – the No. 11 seed – lost its first-round game to the No. 6 Abbotsford Senior Panthers, 84-47.

Grade 9 provincials

Semiahmoo Secondary is hosting Grade 9 boys hoops provincials this week, with games beginning Thursday afternoon and continuing Friday. The tournament wraps up Saturday.

Semiahmoo, the No. 9 seed, plays at 10:30 a.m. Friday against No. 8 Handsworth.

At the senior level, Semiahmoo’s senior boys team – which has already qualified for provincial championships next week at the LEC – will play travel north to play Fleetwood Park tonight (Thursday) in the latest round of South Fraser regionals. The game tips off at 7:45 p.m.



