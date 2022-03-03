A Fleetwood Park Dragon (left) battles an Abbotsford Panthers player for the ball during first-round action at the BC Senior Girls 4A Basketball Championships. (Photo courtesy of Rick MacDonald Photography)

Southridge Storm advance to second round of 2A senior girls basketball provincials

South Surrey squad opens B.C. tournament with narrow victory over Brentwood College

The Southridge Storm’s senior girls hoops teams got its provincial tournament off to a strong start Wednesday night at the Langley Events Centre, with a win over Brentwood College.

The Storm, ranked No. 7 in the 16-team field in the double-A division of BC School Sports Girls Basketball Championships, beat their Vancouver Island foes, who were seeded 10th, by the narrowest of margins, 66-64; the game was won by a fair of free throws.

The run to the title game doesn’t get any easier for the Storm moving forward – the win sets up a quarter-final matchup today (Thursday) against the No. 2-seeded Mulgrave Titans from West Vancouver. That game tips off at the LEC tonight at 5:15 p.m.

The senior girls’ triple-A and quad-A tournament are also underway this week at the LEC, though no local teams are taking part in the 3A event. The quad-A level – which has in recent years been dominated by the Semiahmoo Thunderbirds and their group of now-graduated NCAA-bound stars – features Delta’s Seaquam Seahawks and Surrey’s Fleetwood Park Dragons.

Seaquam, which entered the tournament as the No. 13 seed, lost its opening-round game 93-48 to the No. 4 Walnut Grove Gators.

Meanwhile, Fleetwood Park – the No. 11 seed – lost its first-round game to the No. 6 Abbotsford Senior Panthers, 84-47.

Grade 9 provincials

Semiahmoo Secondary is hosting Grade 9 boys hoops provincials this week, with games beginning Thursday afternoon and continuing Friday. The tournament wraps up Saturday.

Semiahmoo, the No. 9 seed, plays at 10:30 a.m. Friday against No. 8 Handsworth.

At the senior level, Semiahmoo’s senior boys team – which has already qualified for provincial championships next week at the LEC – will play travel north to play Fleetwood Park tonight (Thursday) in the latest round of South Fraser regionals. The game tips off at 7:45 p.m.


