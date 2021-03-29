South Surrey’s Svensson inches closer to PGA return after win on Korn Ferry Tour

Adam Svensson is one step closer to returning to the PGA ranks.

On Sunday, the South Surrey golfer and Earl Marriott Secondary grad won a Korn Ferry Tour event, the Club Car Championship at The Landings Club in Savannah, Ga. – a win that bumped him up nearly 200 spots in the world golf rankings and put him on solid footing in the race to regain his PGA Tour card, which he lost in 2019.

Svensson’s victory – which came in a playoff against Max McGreevy – bumped him to 12th in the Korn Ferry standings; the top 25 move on to the PGA Tour after the regular season.

The win was Svensson’s second career victory on the Korn Ferry Tour – formerly the Web.com Tour – which is the developmental arm of the PGA. His first win came in 2018, at the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic.

Svensson finished the four-round Club Car Championship at 17-under par, before edging McGreevy in a playoff. Svensson shot back-to-back-rounds of 68 to open the event, and followed with a three-under 69 on Saturday. In Sunday’s final round, he carded a 66, and notched birdies on the final two holes in order to come-from-behind a force a playoff.

On the first extra hole – the par-5 18th – both golfers had a shot to win it, but Svensson missed a 12-foot birdie putt, while McGreevy missed a six-footer.

“I thought (McGreevy) was going to make it,” Svensson said in a Korn Ferry Tour news release.

Svensson won on the next hole – again, the 18th – when he hit a 95-yard approach shot out of a fairway bunker that stopped within eight feet of the hole, then knocked in the birdie putt.

After Sunday’s final round, Svensson called it his “biggest tournament win ever.”

Svensson said he recently recommitted himself to his game, after a tough stretch in which he lost his PGA Tour card and came to the realization that he wasn’t working hard enough.

“I made a commitment to myself about five months ago,” he said. “I was tired of playing well, not playing well, lost my PGA Tour card, and it’s because I’m not working hard enough. Now I’m fully committed and we’ll see where it takes me.

“You grow up and you realize you’ve got to do things correctly. I think the Korn Ferry Tour has done a great job of building me as a player.”



