South Surrey’s Sean Whyte moves up CFL, Edmonton Elks’ all-time scoring lists

Sean Whyte watches his successful field goal kick sail through the uprights during the second half of a CFL game against the B.C. Lions. (The Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck photo)

Longtime Canadian Football League kicker Sean Whyte has moved up the all-time scoring list of both his team and the league itself after a big performance against his hometown team.

The Semiahmoo Secondary grad and Surrey Rams alum kicked four field goals, including two from more than 50 yards out, for the Edmonton Elks in the team’s Week 3 21-16 victory over the B.C. Lions in Vancouver on Aug. 19, which vaulted him past Edmonton legend Jackie Parker for third in the team’s all-time scoring list.

In his time in Edmonton, Whyte – who joined the club in 2015 after spending time with both the Montreal Alouettes and B.C. Lions – has amassed 688 points, which bests Parker’s mark of 677. The 35-year-old Whyte is still a long way from top spot on the Elks’ all-time list – a spot which is held by longtime kicker Dave Cutler, who racked up 2,237 in an Edmonton jersey over 16 seasons.

With his third field goal of the night, #Elks Sean Whyte becomes the 15th player in #CFL history to reach 1,500 points on his career, fittingly, in the same building where it all began for the native of White Rock, B.C. (Whyte Rock, anyone??) — StarkRavin'Mod (@GerryModdejonge) August 20, 2021

Whyte is also now in the top 15 on the CFL’s all-time points list, with 1,503 total for his career. He was in 17th spot overall prior to the game against the Lions, but vaulted past two players – Jason Medlock and Lance Chomyc – to sit 14th in league history.

“It’s an honour to be a part of the rich (Edmonton Elks) history and @cityofedmonton history,” Whyte wrote on Instagram. “Now let’s go get that cup!”

Whyte won a Grey Cup with Edmonton in 2015 after joining the team mid-season. Prior to that Grey Cup final, he told Peace Arch News that he was just a day away from retiring from football and moving into a new line of work, but then Edmonton came calling.

He’s signed three contract extensions with the club since then – in 2016, ‘17 and most recently, last December.

The 2021 CFL season is the league’s first since 2019, as COVID-19 wiped out last year’s schedule entirely. In between seasons, Whyte moved back to the Peninsula and trained locally.



sports@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CFL