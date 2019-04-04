South Surrey’s Dunn recognized for beach volleyball success

Stetson University’s Darby Dunn (right) – an Elgin Park Secondary graduate – has won back-to-back weekly awards with her beach-volleyball playing partner Sammee Thomas. (Stetson University photo)

Former Elgin Park Secondary volleyball player Darby Dunn has had an impressive two weeks on the sand for Florida’s Stetson University.

In each of the last two weeks, Dunn, a six-foot junior, and her playing partner Sammee Thomas of Huntington Beach, Calif. were named the Atlantic Sun Conference’s Volleyball Pair of the Week for their performances on the NCAA beach volleyball scene.

In the last week of March, the duo went 6-1, and won three times against nationally ranked opponents, plus two more against Atlantic Sun competition.

A week prior, the pair were honoured with the same pair-of-the-week award after going a perfect 6-0, with wins over Southeastern and Florida Atlantic University in the Stetson Duals event, and victories against Austin Peay State University and Arizona at the Seminole Beach Blast in Tallahassee.

Thomas and Dunn are the first tandem in Atlantic Sun Conference history to earn four career Pair of the Week awards. Dunn now has seven such awards – the all-time best total in the conference.

To date, the Stetson pair have won 12 of their last 13 matches overall and lead the conference with 19 victories.

Prior to her university career, Dunn was a key part of Elgin Park’s girls volleyball team, leading the team to a Peace Arch News Classic in 2014. She also competed at high-profile youth events such as Western Canada Summer Games, U16 nationals and US National Beach Volleyball Championships.



