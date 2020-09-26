South Surrey’s Aart Looye takes helm of BC Seniors Games Society

Aart Looye, pictured at the 2019 Terry Fox Run in South Surrey, is the new president of the BC Seniors Games Society. (File photo)

South Surrey swimmer and triathlete Aart Looye is the new president of the BC Seniors Games Society (BCSGS).

Looye’s Sept. 17 acclamation – along with that of Sharon Davies as chair of the society’s marketing and sponsorship committee – was announced Thursday (Sept. 24).

Looye “brings a wealth of event management experience to the Society,” a news release states.

“He was an Events Chair for the Spirit of the Sea Festival where he organized and managed media, committees, entertainment, transportation, fundraising and volunteers. He was a race director for Envision Triathlon at Crescent Beach and has held several sport administration positions in swimming and triathlon.”

He described the position of society president as “challenging and important.”

“The next few years will be like nothing we’ve ever experienced in the past but we believe we have the team in place to have many successes,” Looye said in the release.

Davies, the release notes, is a development officer for Victoria Hospice. She said she is looking forward “to playing a small part in encouraging 55+ athletes to participate and implement a healthy and active lifestyle.”



tholmes@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

SeniorsSportsSurreyWhite Rock