South Surrey’s Ana Godinez Gonzalez was named the top female wrestler at Canadian Wrestling Championships last weekend in Saskatoon. (Wrestling Canada photo)

South Surrey wrestler wins pair of national titles

Ana Godinez Gonzalez tops field at junior, senior championships in Saskatoon

South Surrey wrestler Ana Godinez Gonzalez had quite a weekend on the mats in Saskatoon.

The Earl Marriott Secondary grad, who now competes with the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades in U Sports competition and with the Burnaby Mountain Wrestling at the club level, won a pair of titles at Canadian Wrestling Championships – first in the junior women’s division, and a day later, in the senior competition.

Competing in the 62-kg weight class in the junior division on Friday (March 22), Godinez Gonzalez won by technical fall (achieved by scoring a specific number of points) over Avery Cameron of Ontario’s Guelph Wrestling Club.

A day later at the senior level, Godinez Gonzalez added a second gold medal to her collection, defeating Ontario’s Jessica Brouillette of Brock Wrestling Club.

Godinez Gonzalez was recognized as the ‘Outstanding Female Wrestler’ of the tournament as a result of her dominant performance.

Godinez Gonzalez wasn’t the only wrestler with Surrey connections to strike gold in Saskatoon, either. Two of her teammates with the Burnaby Mountain Wrestling Club – sisters Alexia and Victoria Seal – also won the 50-kg and 53-kg women’s divisions, respectively, at junior nationals. The Seal sisters are the daughters of former Black Press Media and Surrey Leader photographer Evan Seal.

For Godinez Gonzalez, the two national medals cap a remarkable few months. In February, the second-year UFV student went undefeated at U Sports Wrestling Championships, winning all four of her matches by tech fall. She had zero points scored against her, and finished the event with an aggregate total score of 42-0.

She was also named U Sports’ female wrestler of the year at the organization’s All-Canadian awards banquet. She was the first Cascades athlete – male of female, in any sport – to win a U Sports athlete-of-the-year award.


