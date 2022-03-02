Simon Fraser University wrestler Karla Godinez-Gonzalez – an Earl Marriott Secondary graduate – will compete this week at national championships. (SFU photo)

Simon Fraser University wrestler Karla Godinez-Gonzalez – an Earl Marriott Secondary graduate – will compete this week at national championships. (SFU photo)

South Surrey wrestler aims for national collegiate championship with SFU

Karla Godinez-Gonzalez is ranked No. 1 in the women’s 116-pound weight class

A South Surrey wrestler is hoping to lead Simon Fraser University to a national championship this week in Michigan.

Earl Marriott Secondary alum Karla Godinez-Gonzalez is ranked No. 1 in her weight class of 116 pounds in the National Wrestling Coaches Association rankings – teammate Alex Hedrick is also No. 1 in her division – and will look to successfully defend that ranking March 4-5 at NCWWC National Championships in Adrian, Mich.

SFU competes in the U.S.-based NCAA Div. 2 – the only Canadian school to do so; other Canadian universities compete in U Sports. They enter nationals as the No. 3 overall team; King University (Tennessee) is ranked No. 1 and McKendree University (Illinois) enters the meet as the No. 2 seed.

According to a news release from SFU, Godinez-Gonzalez is moving down to the 116-pound class after competing all season at higher weights. She was a national champion in 2020; SFU did not compete at nationals in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Godinez-Gonzalez – as well as Hedrick and four other SFU wrestlers – won regional titles last month in Pennsylvania, with Godinez-Gonzalez’s win coming in the 116-pound division. Another SFU wrestler, Alexia Seal – daughter of longtime Black Press Media photographer Evan Seal – finished second at regionals in the women’s 109-pound weight class.

Godinez-Gonzalez is the second in her family to find wrestling success at SFU. Her older sister, Ana, also competed at the collegiate level – both at SFU and also the University of the Fraser Valley in Abbotsford. Last November, Ana – also an Earl Marriott grad – won a gold medal at U23 World Wrestling Championships after more than a year away from competition due to the pandemic.


sports@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

SFUSurreyWrestling

Previous story
B.C. wheelchair curler 1 of 2 to carry Canada’s Paralympic flag

Just Posted

Kwantlen First Nation artist Brandon Gabriel cuts the ribbon in front of his new mural at Don Christian Elementary Feb. 28. The mural depicts an eagle, a hummingbird and a wolf, symbolising respect, resiliency and responsibility. (Image via surreyschools.ca)
New mural unveiled at Don Christian Elementary School

Participants in the Coldest Night of the Year event walk through Cloverdale Feb. 26 in support of the Cloverdale Community Kitchen. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
Cloverdale’s Coldest Night event raises more than $230K

Rock band Trigger Mafia will be featured during the Hell or High Water benefit concert and day-long telethon on Sunday, March 13. Later, the band will be playing their first live show at Vancouver’s Roxy Cabaret, on April 1. (File photo)
‘Hell or High Water’ concert and telethon to involve Surrey-area musicians and studio March 13

A file photo of a rapid test ket is shown here. (PHOTO BY FRANK GUNN/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Surrey students begin receiving rapid COVID tests