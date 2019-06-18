South Surrey-White Rock Thunder second at Victoria tournament

2007-born girls fastpitch team wins silver in Strawberry Vale event

The South Surrey-White Rock Thunder ’07 softball team scored silver medals on Vancouver Island earlier this month.

The Semiahmoo Peninsula squad was in Victoria taking part in the Strawberry Vale U12B Tournament, cruising to a 4-2 won-loss record in the early stages of the event, before losing 9-1 to the Langford Lightning in the championship game.

The Thunder opened the schedule with a loss the same Lightning squad, by a 4-1 score, before rebounding with a string of lopsided victories – 13-1 over Surrey’s Fleetwood Force, 8-0 over the Vancouver Island-based Lakehill Legends and 15-0 over the Nanaimo Diamonds.

In the semifinal, South Surrey-White Rock against squared off against Fleetwood, winning 12-2.

In the gold-medal game against Langford, the score stayed close until the final innings, when the Island squad pulled away to win by eight.


sports@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
White Rock’s Mueller wins World Series of Poker bracelet

Just Posted

Grieving mom hopes Facebook message leads to new investigation into son’s Surrey homicide

Criminal Justice Branch didn’t lay charges, concluding no substantial likelihood of murder or manslaughter conviction

Why school portables are a ‘way of life’ in Surrey

THIRD IN A SERIES: A look at concerns surrounding Surrey’s 300-plus portables

Surrey high school teacher receives Loran award

First ever to be given to Surrey teacher, district says

White Rock’s Mueller wins World Series of Poker bracelet

Third career WSOP win for former professional hockey player

ZYTARUK: Canal isn’t Surrey’s first ‘different’ idea

Anyone up for waterskiing in Doug’s Ditch?

BREAKING: Trans Mountain expansion project gets green light, again

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the decision in Ottawa on Tuesday afternoon

B.C.’s measles vaccination program gains traction in May

More than 15,000 doses of the MMR vaccine has been administered across the province

B.C. farmers concerned Agricultural Land Reserve changes choking their livelihood

Dozens voice concerns at special meeting hosted on Vancouver Island

UPDATE: Two-year-old involved in Chilliwack pool drowning has died

Toddler was reported to not be breathing as air ambulance called out Thursday afternoon

B.C. high school withdraws notices for temporary dress code

Parents previously told the Interior News they felt there was inadequate consultation over the rules

VIDEO: Toronto Raptors announcer credited with calming crowds after shooting

Matt Devlin, the Raptors’ play-by-play announcer since 2008, was praised for preventing panic from spreading

Mini-horse visits residents at Lower Mainland care home

Gunner turned a visit with grandpa into a major event for everyone at the residence

Women sue former Vancouver cop over alleged sexual abuse during pimp case

Two women claim James Fisher caused psychological trauma during the Reza Moazami investigation

First ever Indigenous person to join the RCMP to be honoured in B.C.

Hawk Kelly said becoming a Mountie was his dream job as a kid

Most Read