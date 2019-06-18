South Surrey-White Rock Thunder second at Victoria tournament

The South Surrey-White Rock Thunder ’07 softball team scored silver medals on Vancouver Island earlier this month.

The Semiahmoo Peninsula squad was in Victoria taking part in the Strawberry Vale U12B Tournament, cruising to a 4-2 won-loss record in the early stages of the event, before losing 9-1 to the Langford Lightning in the championship game.

The Thunder opened the schedule with a loss the same Lightning squad, by a 4-1 score, before rebounding with a string of lopsided victories – 13-1 over Surrey’s Fleetwood Force, 8-0 over the Vancouver Island-based Lakehill Legends and 15-0 over the Nanaimo Diamonds.

In the semifinal, South Surrey-White Rock against squared off against Fleetwood, winning 12-2.

In the gold-medal game against Langford, the score stayed close until the final innings, when the Island squad pulled away to win by eight.



