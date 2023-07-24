South Surrey volleyball player winning in U.S. beach competitions

A young South Surrey athlete has been having a great time on the beach – but she hasn’t been on vacation.

Mia Stevens, who will start Grade 11 at Earl Marriott Secondary this September, has been winning high-level beach volleyball competitions in Arizona and most recently, southern California, playing pairs volleyball with the Arizona-based Stealth Beach Volleyball club.

While she loves playing indoor volleyball with her EMS team and her Thunder Volleyball Club team, she wants to keep her options open with respect to possibly playing indoor or beach volleyball on a post-secondary basis, she explained.

Because they have close relatives in Phoenix, AZ, she had previously reached out to a young beach player from Phoenix – Kennedy Annala – who she met while playing in a couple of national championships at Hermosa Beach, California last summer, and asked her if she would partner with her some time.

Annala agreed, and the two girls won the 2023 USAV Arizona Desert Open (16U) in April.

As a result of that win, Stevens was invited to meet and train with the Stealth Beach Volleyball Club.

“They were all super, super nice,” Stevens said.

The club’s website, which calls girls beach volleyball ‘the fastest growing sport in NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) history,’ is co-owned by coaches Brett O’Keefe and Jake Sena, whose junior club program helps train junior athletes for national competitions; Stevens has now competed in several with Stealth.

“Then the Stealth club flew to Seattle, which was much closer to us, and I played in my first club vs. club tournament in Seattle, which we won!” she said. “Then they invited me to join them and represent Stealth in California with them.”

Stevens, paired with Audra Gorder for the Seattle competition, went undefeated against pairs from three other Washington-based clubs for the tournament win.

The California tournament was the AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) National Club vs. Club Championships in Santa Monica.

Her dad, Robert Stevens, who is also junior Mariners girls volleyball coach at EMS, noted that club beach volleyball play is based on the NCAA college format, which means each club has five pairs of players who play five pairs from an opposing club.

After play on Thursday at the AAU event, July 13, the other four matches ended in a 2-2 tie, which meant that the result of Stevens’ and Lauren Watson’ match would determine the gold medal winning team.

Although the pair lost their first set, they won the second, and the gold medal came down to a third set to 15, which Stevens and Watson won 15-6, and Stealth won the National Club Championship in the open division.

“It was really exciting because, when the other two matches ended, everybody came over to the sand court on which Mia and Lauren were competing, and cheered them on as they went to a third and deciding set for the National Championship,” her dad last week.

“It goes without saying that Mia is enjoying the time of her life in Southern California… almost her first time on the beach, and it was coming down to the national championship!”

“I just love the environment of beach (volleyball),” Stevens, who turned 16 on July 18, said via phone.

“I love having a partner and being able to communicate with her, and (how) we know what we need to to work on as a pair.”

That’s not to take away from how much she loves indoor play as well, or her teammates on her local club and high school teams.

“I love having a huge team of girls in indoor… it’s a bit of a different environment.”

As a coach, Sena said from what he has seen of Stevens, in Arizona and in California, shows that she is “definitely a player with a lot of potential talent right now.”

“She knows what she’s doing, for the most part, as a beach volleyball player but there’s still a lot of room to grow as a player… she’s already competing at a very high level for beach volleyball.

He noted her Desert Open partner, Annala, is a top recruit for 2025.

“(Kennedy is) probably a top-50 recruit. So to me, Mia, talent-wise, is probably somewhere in there as well,” said Sena.

“She looks good, she’s got good height… she’s going to be a very solid player. She has the right temperament on the court.”

If she hopes to pursue a U.S. college beach program, Sena said it starts with putting together some good film of her against her competitors, and then, reaching out, noting that having a big, wide net is key for the most potential opportunities.

Indeed, a number of college beach coaches have directly reached out to Stevens (or called O’Keefe) and expressed interest in her playing for their programs after she graduates high school in 2025, her dad shared.

“Mia is looking forward to making official visits to a couple of the universities that are interested in her before making any decision about her post-secondary volleyball career,” he said.

Stevens remained humble, despite her recent victories.

“I am very grateful for the great coaching I have received from Devon and Kyra at The Beach Co. here in Surrey, as well as from Craig, Sean, Quinci and Darby at Sideout Beach in Vancouver,” she said.

“And, of course, I really appreciate the opportunity that coaches Brett and Jake have given me to play with the Stealth squad out of Arizona. My teammates at Stealth are wonderful, and the coaches are incredible mentors.”

