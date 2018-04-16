South Surrey volleyball player honoured by TRU

South Surrey volleyball player Rachel Windhorst was recently named one of two athletes of the year by Thompson Rivers University. (TRU photo)

A South Surrey volleyball player has been named the female athlete of the year at Thompson Rivers University.

Rachel Windhorst, a fourth-year outside hitter was bestowed the honour at the TRU Wolfpack’s year-end athletic banquet on March 29.

Windhorst, a Surrey Christian School grad, spent two years at the Kamloops university, after transferring there from St. Mary’s in Halifax, a news release notes.

She finished sixth in the Canada West conference in total kills (327) and eighth in kills per set (3.41). Windhorst finished in the top 20 in digs (238) good for 2.43 per set while playing in all 24 matches for the WolfPack this season.

“Her willingness to put in the time in the offseason and her high level of compete were great additions to our program and she will be missed as we move forward,” said coach Chad Grimm.

Another Surrey athlete, basketball player Michelle Bos – a Holy Cross High School alum – was named the runner-up to Windhorst.

The winner of TRU’s male athlete of the year award went to soccer player Mitchell Popadynetz of Nelson, B.C.