South Surrey teams, athletes on podium at Surrey Track and Field Championships

From left to right: Guildford Park’s Abdi Rage, White Rock Christian Academy’s Nicholas Coulter and Lord Tweedsmuir’s Liam Paige lead the charge during a senior boys 400-m heat Friday afternoon at South Surrey Athletic Park, as part of Surrey Track and Field Championships. (Nick Greenizan photo)

The first step in the journey toward B.C. High School Track and Field Championships took place last week, with athletes from across the city lacing up for Surrey championships.

Events were held at both South Surrey Athletic Park and Bear Creek Park, and featured competitions from the Grade 8 level all the way up to senior.

South Surrey teams fared especially well at the senior level, with Earl Marriott Secondary finishing first in the senior girls team standings, while Semiahmoo was first overall in senior boys.

Cloverdale’s Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers also had a strong showing, placing second behind Semi in the senior boys rankings, and third in senior girls, behind EMS and second-place Queen Elizabeth Secondary.

At the Grade 10 level, South-end teams – from EMS and Semi to White Rock Christian Academy, Tweedsmuir and Sullivan Heights – also had top-10 team finishes.

Individually, medal-winners from South Surrey schools were numerous – too many to list in full – but highlights included Semiahmoo’s Michael Miller winning both the senior boys 800-m and 1,500-m races while adding silver in the 3,000-m; Marriott’s Jeremiah Mackie winning three bronze medals – in the 800, 1,500 and 3,000 – and Southridge’s Cayla Smith taking top spot in the senior girls 400-m final.

Southridge’s Maya Kobylanski also won two silver medals – in the 1,500- and 3,000-m.

For full results, click here.

Next up for Surrey athletes is Fraser Valley Track and Field Championships, which are scheduled for Langley’s McLeod Park from Monday, May 13 until Thursday, May 16. Provincial championships are set for Kelowna’s Apple Bowl, from May 30 until June 1.



