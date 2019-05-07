From left to right: Guildford Park’s Abdi Rage, White Rock Christian Academy’s Nicholas Coulter and Lord Tweedsmuir’s Liam Paige lead the charge during a senior boys 400-m heat Friday afternoon at South Surrey Athletic Park, as part of Surrey Track and Field Championships. (Nick Greenizan photo)

South Surrey teams, athletes on podium at Surrey Track and Field Championships

Event held last week at South Surrey Athletic and Bear Creek parks

The first step in the journey toward B.C. High School Track and Field Championships took place last week, with athletes from across the city lacing up for Surrey championships.

Events were held at both South Surrey Athletic Park and Bear Creek Park, and featured competitions from the Grade 8 level all the way up to senior.

South Surrey teams fared especially well at the senior level, with Earl Marriott Secondary finishing first in the senior girls team standings, while Semiahmoo was first overall in senior boys.

Cloverdale’s Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers also had a strong showing, placing second behind Semi in the senior boys rankings, and third in senior girls, behind EMS and second-place Queen Elizabeth Secondary.

At the Grade 10 level, South-end teams – from EMS and Semi to White Rock Christian Academy, Tweedsmuir and Sullivan Heights – also had top-10 team finishes.

Individually, medal-winners from South Surrey schools were numerous – too many to list in full – but highlights included Semiahmoo’s Michael Miller winning both the senior boys 800-m and 1,500-m races while adding silver in the 3,000-m; Marriott’s Jeremiah Mackie winning three bronze medals – in the 800, 1,500 and 3,000 – and Southridge’s Cayla Smith taking top spot in the senior girls 400-m final.

Southridge’s Maya Kobylanski also won two silver medals – in the 1,500- and 3,000-m.

For full results, click here.

Next up for Surrey athletes is Fraser Valley Track and Field Championships, which are scheduled for Langley’s McLeod Park from Monday, May 13 until Thursday, May 16. Provincial championships are set for Kelowna’s Apple Bowl, from May 30 until June 1.


sports@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kentucky Derby winner Country House won’t run in Preakness

Just Posted

Cameras will ticket speeding drivers at seven Surrey intersections – even if light is green

Government, police won’t disclose the speed threshold that will trigger new cameras

Transgender inmate makes human rights complaint against Surrey Pretrial

Michael (Michelle) Wiens claims discrimination for being housed in ‘male facility’

Surrey showcases police car for a city force B.C. has not yet approved

The Surrey RCMP has declined to comment

Search launched for Surrey’s new Poet Laureate, for two-year term

July 2 deadline set for submissions; candidate to start work in the fall

OUR VIEW: Real vaping solution is attitudinal

If abstinence is considered square in some circles, well, then, three cheers for square power

Nanaimo-Ladysmith Green win sends message to other parties that climate issue a winner

Paul Manly received 37.4 per cent of the vote

Suspect in 2017 fatal crash near Hope charged in death of female passenger

Anthony Cortez sentenced in crime spree in Chilliwack court last August faces more serious charge

Tofino beckons Trudeau for quiet Easter vacation

Environmental group hopes latest Pacific Rim vacation inspires change in prime minister

Metro Vancouver mayors take transit issue to Ottawa ahead of federal election

Mayors’ council wants federal parties to pledge funds to improve transit in their platforms

New Westminster council votes to remove statue of B.C.’s ‘Hanging Judge’

City councillors voted 4-2 in favour of moving the statue from outside provincial court to new location

RCMP buy prolific crook a ferry ticket after he is banned from Vancouver Island

38-year-old was nabbed with a bait bike in Nanaimo

Family remembers young B.C. man killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash

Public celebration of life for Micah Messent to take place in the Comox Valley

Dwayne ‘The Rockfish’ Johnson, a preemie pup found near B.C. dock, now at rescue centre

It took many helping hands to transport Dwayne to veterinarians in Vancouver

Man charged with second-degree murder in deaths of Calgary woman, toddler

Bodies of 25-year-old Jasmine Lovett and 22-month-old Aliyah Sanderson found in the Rocky Mountains

Most Read