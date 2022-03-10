Southridge Storm guard Roshan Sandhu tries to drive past Summerland Rockets’ Gavin Lodermeier during first-round action at BC School Sports 2A Senior Boys Provincial Championships. Southridge won the game 65-41 to advance to quarter-finals. (Nick Greenizan photo)

South Surrey teams advance at B.C. senior boys hoops championships

Semiahmoo, Elgin Park and Southridge all play quarter-final games Thursday

Wednesday was a good day for South Surrey teams competing at BC School Sports High School Basketball Championships at the Langley Events Centre, as all three schools advanced to Thursday’s quarter-finals.

In the 4A senior boys tournament, the Semiahmoo Thunderbirds – who entered the 16-team field as the No. 7 seed – defeated No. 10 Oak Bay Wednesday night, 80-65, while at the 3A event, the No. 2-ranked Elgin Park Orcas advanced after a high-scoring 92-71 victory over Timberline. At the 2A tournament, meanwhile, the Southridge Storm also moved into the next round with ease, after a 65-41 win over the Summerland Rockets.

In the 4A tournament, almost all the top seeds advanced, with the lone exception being Abbotsford Senior, who were upset by the lower-ranked Fleetwood Park Dragons.

In their opening win, Semiahmoo was led by a balanced scoring attack that had four players hit double-digits in points – Marcus Flores led the way with 20; Cole Bekkering had 19; Torian Lee had 15 and Andre Juco chipped in with 10.

In Elgin Park’s win, the Orcas were led by a 22-point effort from Adam Olsen, while Faizaan Shaheen had 18.

Against Summerland, Southridge was led by six-foot-four forward Rohan Sall, who had 24 points.

Semiahmoo’s second-round opponent will be a tough test, as they’ll square off against No. 2 seed Centennial today (Thursday) at 3:30 p.m. The Burnaby squad advanced after a 95-54 win Wednesday over Fort St. John’s North Peace Secondary.

Elgin Park – who have been one of the strongest teams at the 3A level all season – will play No. 10 St. Thomas More Collegiate today, at 5:15 p.m. In their first-round game, St. Thomas More upset No. 7-ranked Mark R. Isfeld 92-74 to move into Round 2.

In 2A action Thursday, Southridge will play Kamloops’ Westsyde Secondary next, with tip off scheduled for 8:45 p.m. at the LEC’s south court.

Action continues Friday, with semifinals, and the all three tournaments wrap up Saturday with championship games.


