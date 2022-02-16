South Surrey slo-pitch league seeks seniors for spring season

Recreational league plays out of Softball City from April until June

The South Surrey Senior Mixed Slo-Pitch League is seeking new players for its upcoming spring season. (Contributed photo)

Softball season is just around the corner, and one local recreational league is looking for seniors to join its ranks.

The South Surrey Senior Mixed Slo-Pitch League is seeking new players for the upcoming season; practices begin in early April, and the season ends in mid-June.

The minimum age for men is 55 years old, while women must be 50-plus.

The league has long been a mainstay on the Semiahmoo Peninsula – COVID-19 notwithstanding – and currently consists of eight teams, six that play out of Softball City (2201 148 St.), and one each in North Delta and South Langley.

Most games are played at Softball City, Thursday mornings at 10 a.m. and noon.

The league is “recreational and inclusive” according to organizer Carlos Lapena, who also added that it’s a perfect opportunity for seniors to get out in the fresh air for fun and exercise.

Interested players can email Lapena at chiroc@telus.net



sports@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

SeniorsSoftballSurrey