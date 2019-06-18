The Seikido Martial Arts Federation holds a grading session at Elgin Park Secondary earlier this month. (Richie Doromal photos)

South Surrey Seikido members earn upgraded ranks

Seikido Martial Arts Federation holds grading session at Elgin Park Secondary

The South Surrey-based Seikido Martial Arts Federation saw some of its youngest talent move up the ranks earlier this month, during a junior-grading session held at Elgin Park Secondary.

The event – the second of the year thus far – included high-flying demonstrations from the group’s senior members, as well as strong showings from its youngest martial artists, many of whom were being tested for belt promotions.

The association also held an event in March.

Members moving up in rank during the one-day event included Kaleb Stoppa, Brendan Lee and Maile Fong – all of whom received green belts; Luke Paulhus, Gursukhmani Basra, Quinn Doiron, Dylan Qui and Andrew Wang, who received orange belts; yellow belts went to Arianna Boghan, Duygu Dicleli, Oliver Meister, Arjun Saran, Brian Fan, Hayden Cochrane, Sawyer Cochrane, Kaynan Brodland, Mia Lu, Gabriel Cormier and Jasper Cai.

Seikido is a style of martial arts that blends practical hard and soft styles, with competitors performing a variety of skills including sparring, rolls and breakfalls and board-breaking. The South Surrey dojo (units 20 and 21, 15515 24 Ave.) has been in operation since 1980 when it was founded by Doshu Paul Li. It is now run by his son, Wayne Li.

The school is currently accepting applications for new students to start in September. For more, visit www.seikidofederation.com or call 604-531-0595.


sports@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
South Surrey rugby trio to represent Canada at Junior World Rugby Trophy event
Next story
Vancouver Canucks playing pre-season game in Abbotsford

Just Posted

Why school portables are a ‘way of life’ in Surrey

THIRD IN A SERIES: A look at concerns surrounding Surrey’s 300-plus portables

White Rock’s Mueller wins World Series of Poker bracelet

Third career WSOP win for former professional hockey player

ZYTARUK: Canal isn’t Surrey’s first ‘different’ idea

Anyone up for waterskiing in Doug’s Ditch?

MINTY: It’s time to save Surrey Little Theatre before it’s squeezed out of Clayton

At the theatre on 184th Street, DebuTheatre will showcase two one-act plays in July

Surrey man charged in two Guildford bank robberies

David Yaroslawsky, 37, is charged with two counts of robbery and remains in custody

VIDEO: Sexting teens at risk of depression and substance abuse, Canadian study says

Use of alcohol, cigarettes and marijuana were also found to be associated with sexting

VIDEO: Toronto Raptors announcer credited with calming crowds after shooting

Matt Devlin, the Raptors’ play-by-play announcer since 2008, was praised for preventing panic from spreading

Mini-horse visits residents at Lower Mainland care home

Gunner turned a visit with grandpa into a major event for everyone at the residence

Women sue former Vancouver cop over alleged sexual abuse during pimp case

Two women claim James Fisher caused psychological trauma during the Reza Moazami investigation

First ever Indigenous person to join the RCMP to be honoured in B.C.

Hawk Kelly said becoming a Mountie was his dream job as a kid

Vancouver Canucks playing pre-season game in Abbotsford

Canucks hosting Ottawa Senators on Monday, Sept. 23

Mini pinscher at Maple Ridge SPCA needs spinal surgery

Bane has a painful condition known as Wobbler Syndrome

Deadline for cabinet to decide future of Trans Mountain expansion is today

International Trade Minister Jim Carr described the decision as ‘very significant’

Mom describes finding son ‘gone’ on first day of B.C. inquest into overdose death

Resulting recommendations could change handling of youth records amidst the overdose crisis

Most Read