South Surrey Seikido members earn upgraded ranks

The South Surrey-based Seikido Martial Arts Federation saw some of its youngest talent move up the ranks earlier this month, during a junior-grading session held at Elgin Park Secondary.

The event – the second of the year thus far – included high-flying demonstrations from the group’s senior members, as well as strong showings from its youngest martial artists, many of whom were being tested for belt promotions.

The association also held an event in March.

Members moving up in rank during the one-day event included Kaleb Stoppa, Brendan Lee and Maile Fong – all of whom received green belts; Luke Paulhus, Gursukhmani Basra, Quinn Doiron, Dylan Qui and Andrew Wang, who received orange belts; yellow belts went to Arianna Boghan, Duygu Dicleli, Oliver Meister, Arjun Saran, Brian Fan, Hayden Cochrane, Sawyer Cochrane, Kaynan Brodland, Mia Lu, Gabriel Cormier and Jasper Cai.

Seikido is a style of martial arts that blends practical hard and soft styles, with competitors performing a variety of skills including sparring, rolls and breakfalls and board-breaking. The South Surrey dojo (units 20 and 21, 15515 24 Ave.) has been in operation since 1980 when it was founded by Doshu Paul Li. It is now run by his son, Wayne Li.

The school is currently accepting applications for new students to start in September. For more, visit www.seikidofederation.com or call 604-531-0595.



sports@peacearchnews.com

