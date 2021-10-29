South Surrey runners land on podium at South Fraser cross-country championships

Semiahmoo’s Caiden Lee (right) stays a few steps ahead of Elgin Park’s Connor Nichol during the senior boys five-km race at South Fraser Cross-Country Championships, held Oct. 27 at Crescent Park. (Contributed photo)

South Surrey students are off and running – right to the podium.

At South Fraser Cross-Country Championships – held Oct. 27 at Crescent Park – Semiahmoo Peninsula schools ran roughshod over much of the competition, with Semiahmoo Secondary finishing atop the senior girls team standings, Elgin Park Secondary topping the senior boys field and White Rock Christian Academy’s junior boys team finishing third overall.

In the junior girls team standings, Clayton Heights’ Salish Secondary placed first.

From a team perspective, the senior boys race was a clean sweep for South Surrey schools, with Semiahmoo and WRCA finished second and third, respectively, behind Elgin Park. Elgin is considered among the province’s top contenders for a B.C. crown when provincial championships are held in November.

Semiahmoo’s Caiden Lee was the first to cross the finish line in the five-km race, clocking a time of 15 minutes, 30.6 seconds. In second place was Elgin runner Connor Nicol, who was 10 seconds back of Lee. L.A. Matheson runner Yemane Mulugeta was third, followed by Elgin Park’s Isaac Baker in fourth and Earl Marriott’s Hudson Irvine in fifth.

Three other local runners also finished inside the top 10 – Kaelem Dumont (sixth, Elgin Park); James Hodgson (seventh, Elgin Park) and Arjun Dhatt (eighth, Semiahmoo).

In the senior girls competition – also a five-km distance – Fleetwood Park’s Viviana Li was the first to cross the finish line, in a time of 18:35.5, followed by Earl Marriott’s Haley Issel in 18:58.8 and South Delta’s Gemma Dumas in third. Semiahmoo runners were fourth, fifth, seventh and ninth – Mackenzie Hack, Catherine Jiang, Anna Veronika Titova and Leah Potashova, respectively.

EMS runner Julia Mackie was 10th, to round out the top 10.

Elgin Park’s Maella Hodgson was the fastest runner among junior girls, clocking a time of 14:23.2 in the 3.9-km race. while Salish Secondary’s Diya Kajla was second. Southridge School had a pair of top-five finishers, with Rachel and Catelin McDonald finished third and fourth, respectively.

In the junior boys race, Pacific Academy’s Max Holmes took top spot; the highest finisher among South Surrey runners was WRCA’s Daxton Lee, in 13th, while his teammate Reuben Isak was 16th.

Next up for qualified runners is the provincial championships, which are set for Saturday, Nov. 6 in Vancouver.



Cross country