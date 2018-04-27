South Surrey rugby fan shows off dance moves in popular online video

A young Semiahmoo Peninsula athlete showed off some pretty impressive dance moves last month at the Canada Sevens rugby tournament in Vancouver – and tournament organizers have the video to prove it.

On Thursday afternoon, the Canada Sevens official Twitter account posted a video of a fan joining – and, in the end, upstaging – a paid performer dancing on the steps inside Vancouver’s BC Place during the tournament, which ran March 10-11.

Sometimes the best moments are unscripted. In sport and life.

One of these performers was scheduled to dance. He was upstaged by a fan who wasn’t. We’re throwing it back to one of our favourite moments from #Canada7s 2018! #tbt pic.twitter.com/OOIwktS3kU — Canada Sevens (@CanadaSevens) April 26, 2018

By Friday morning, that unnamed fan had been identified as Malcolm Gendall – a South Surrey Special Olympian – after Bayside Rugby retweeted the Canada Sevens’ post.

“Bayside Sharks’ very own Malcolm Gendall providing the best “in between game entertainment” of the Vancouver 7s weekend,” the post read.

Bayside Sharks very own Malcolm Gendall providing the best “in between game entertainment” of the Vancouver 7s weekend. Some moves on that lad. What an entertainer!!@sobsrugby @VancouverRugby @BCRugbyNews @EMS_Rugby https://t.co/NJKhMoOTuv — Bayside Sharks Rugby (@bayside_sharks) April 27, 2018

As of 9 a.m. Friday, the original video had more than 5,200 views and the tweet had been liked nearly 300 times.