South Surrey rugby fan shows off dance moves in popular online video

Malcolm Gendall provided Canada Sevens event with memorable moment last month

South Surrey’s Malcolm Gendall dances during last month’s Canada Sevens rugby tournament. (Twitter screen grab)

A young Semiahmoo Peninsula athlete showed off some pretty impressive dance moves last month at the Canada Sevens rugby tournament in Vancouver – and tournament organizers have the video to prove it.

On Thursday afternoon, the Canada Sevens official Twitter account posted a video of a fan joining – and, in the end, upstaging – a paid performer dancing on the steps inside Vancouver’s BC Place during the tournament, which ran March 10-11.

By Friday morning, that unnamed fan had been identified as Malcolm Gendall – a South Surrey Special Olympian – after Bayside Rugby retweeted the Canada Sevens’ post.

“Bayside Sharks’ very own Malcolm Gendall providing the best “in between game entertainment” of the Vancouver 7s weekend,” the post read.

The original tweet from the Canada Sevens account called Gendall’s impromptu dance routine “one of our favourite moments” of the two-day event, and declared that “Sometimes, the best moments are unscripted. In sport and in life.”

As of 9 a.m. Friday, the original video had more than 5,200 views and the tweet had been liked nearly 300 times.

Previous story
Montreal Habs goalie Carey Price stops by B.C. hometown for rodeo
Next story
Ronning leaving Giant legacy behind

Just Posted

Surrey School District maps new catchment areas

Zones are to incorporate the under-construction Grandview Heights Secondary

Metro Vancouver board members drops pension hike

Despite previous vote in favour, members now oppose bylaw to retroactively raise pensions

IHIT appeals for ‘tipsters’ in South Surrey homicide to come forward

Investigation into discovery of man’s body Thursday afternoon continues

Violent crimes in Surrey up nine per cent

This is comparing the first quarter of 2018 with the fourth quarter of 2017

VIDEO: IHIT investigating suspicious death in South Surrey

Roads closed at 12 Avenue and 28 Avenue

South Surrey rugby fan shows off dance moves in popular online video

Malcolm Gendall provided Canada Sevens event with memorable moment last month

B.C. Horse Angels battle ‘kill-buyers’ to stop horse slaughter

A non-profit organization in Salmon Arm, B.C. finds new homes for horses rescued from slaughter

16 temperature records broken around B.C. on Thursday

Agassiz broke a record that goes back more than 100 years

B.C. cop investigated for stuffing cash in sock

Local police have asked RCMP to investigate

B.C. Interior’s fall moose hunt limits under review as population dips

Study confirms struggling moose population dips below minimum targets

B.C. couple survives wildfire but home now threatened by mudslide

Princeton couple’s home 40 feet from mudslide that took out three out-buildings

ABBA records new material for first time in 35 years

ABBA records two new songs

Missing Justin Beaver returns to B.C. parks staff

A teaching tool used by the Fraser Valley Regional District goes missing

5 to start your day

Police probe suspicious death in Surrey, Abbotsford barn fire displaces 78 workers and more

Most Read