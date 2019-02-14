Left to right: Kyra Lowe, Jaydie Sawada and Hannah Brown won gold with their Coquitlam-Port Moody teammates at the Kelowna Sweetheart Tournament. (Contributed photo)

South Surrey ringette trio lead Coquitlam team to tournament gold

Kyra Lowe, Jaydie Sawada and Hannah Brown members of U16 team victorious in Kelowna

A Coquitlam ringette team featuring a trio of South Surrey players struck gold in the Okanagan earlier this month.

the Coquitlam-Port Moody U16 squad – which includes Kyra Lowe, goalie Jaydie Sawada and captain Hannah Brown – placed first at the Kelowna Sweetheart Tournament in the U16A division.

In the championship game, Coquitlam-Port Moody defeated Kelowna Elite 3-2. The Lower Mainland team jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the first period, but the hosts from Kelowna stormed back to bridge the gap to 3-2 after Coquitlam got stuck with three players in the penalty box and Kelowna pulled their goalie for an extra attacker.

The visitors held on for the win, however, to capture the championship banner.

The matchup was the second of the tournament between the two teams – Kelowna had the upper hand in the tournament’s opening round-robin game, winning 3-1.

• READ ALSO: Surrey-White Rock Ringette Association ‘excited about world championships coming to Lower Mainland

After the loss to Kelowna, the team earned a 4-3 win over Quesnel – a victory that required a comeback from being down 2-0 – and also beat Shuswap 12-1 and earned a bye through the first playoff round and into the final.

The championship game “was amazing to watch” Coquitlam coach Derek Larmour told Peace Arch News.

The tournament also featured three South Surrey-White Rock ringette teams – in the U10, 14B and U19B divisions.

Of Coquitlam’s three South Surrey players – who joined the team this season in order to play at a higher level after years playing closer to home – Larmour said they “have been key contributors” in the team winning medals in all four tournaments they’ve played in this far.

Next up for the Coquitlam team is a run at qualifying for provincials, which are scheduled for March 8-10 in Prince George.

This weekend, the team squares off against Port Coquitlam-Ridge Meadows.


