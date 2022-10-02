South Surrey residents take to pool, bikes and running routes in event to ‘TRI’ a triathlon

Grandview Heights Aquatic Centre hosted a triathlon event for residents to get a feel for the multi-sport event on Sunday, Oct. 2. (Sobia Moman photo) Grandview Heights Aquatic Centre hosted a triathlon event for residents to get a feel for the multi-sport event on Sunday, Oct. 2. (Sobia Moman photo) Grandview Heights Aquatic Centre hosted a triathlon event for residents to get a feel for the multi-sport event on Sunday, Oct. 2. (Sobia Moman photo) Grandview Heights Aquatic Centre hosted a triathlon event for residents to get a feel for the multi-sport event on Sunday, Oct. 2. (Sobia Moman photo)

Over 100 people came out for a triathlon event for beginners in South Surrey to get a feel for the sport on their own terms, with the only requirement being to have fun.

Triathlon BC hosted the day at Grandview Heights Aquatic Centre on Sunday morning (Oct. 2) which had over 80 participants of all ages and athletic levels, with more than 30 spectators watching the day unfold.

The day’s activities were split up by age group. Participants would swim in the aquatics centre, then move on to biking, followed by running a route for as long as they would like before making their way over to the finish line.

Family activitiesSurrey