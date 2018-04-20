A pair of Semiahmoo Secondary teachers hand off the baton during the Great Peninsula Race Thursday. (Nick Greenizan photo)

South Surrey relay runners compete for good cause at Great Peninsula Race

Third annual event held Thursday afternoon at South Surrey Athletic Park

Runners – both students and teachers – from three South Surrey high schools laced up their sneakers for a good cause Thursday afternoon and took part in the third annual Great Peninsula Race.

As in previous years, the relay event – in which teams of 10 went head to head to see who could run the most laps of the South Surrey track in an hour – brought a good-sized group of spectators to South Surrey Athletic Park, as fellow students, parents and even a pair of school mascots came by to show some school spirit and cheer on the runners.

The relay was a fundraiser for the local chapter of ACCES (African Canadian Children’s Education Society), which raises money for scholarships for young students in Kenya.

