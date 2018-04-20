South Surrey relay runners compete for good cause at Great Peninsula Race

Runners – both students and teachers – from three South Surrey high schools laced up their sneakers for a good cause Thursday afternoon and took part in the third annual Great Peninsula Race.

As in previous years, the relay event – in which teams of 10 went head to head to see who could run the most laps of the South Surrey track in an hour – brought a good-sized group of spectators to South Surrey Athletic Park, as fellow students, parents and even a pair of school mascots came by to show some school spirit and cheer on the runners.

The relay was a fundraiser for the local chapter of ACCES (African Canadian Children’s Education Society), which raises money for scholarships for young students in Kenya.