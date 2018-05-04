South Surrey receiver selected by B.C. Lions in CFL Draft

Former White Rock-South Surrey Titans football player Will Watson is headed to the Canadian Football League – and with his hometown team, to boot.

Watson, a fourth-year wide receiver with the UBC Thunderbirds, was selected by the Lions in the seventh round of the CFL draft (54th overall) Thursday night.

He was one of four T-Birds selected in the draft; offensive lineman Dakoda Shipley was the first off the board, going fifth overall to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Another UBC receiver, Marcus Davis was picked in the fourth round by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, while defensive back Will Maxwell was a fifth-round selection of the Calgary Stampeders.

“It’s a good indication that the program is starting to be recognized as elite,” UBC head coach Blake Nill said in a news release.

“The professional people are starting to realize that the athletes we’re developing have the capabilities to play at the next level and that’s exactly the direction we want.”

Watson battled through injuries during the 2017 football season, appearing in just three games for UBC. He caught seven passes for a total of 103 yards.