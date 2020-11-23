Kieran O’Hearn, who grew up just a few minutes from South Surrey Arena, has been named the captain of the Surrey Eagles for the upcoming season. (Garrett James photo)

Kieran O’Hearn, who grew up just a few minutes from South Surrey Arena, has been named the captain of the Surrey Eagles for the upcoming season. (Garrett James photo)

South Surrey-raised O’Hearn named Eagles captain

BCHL team names four players to leadership group for 2020-‘21 season

The Surrey Eagles have named their leadership group for the upcoming BC Hockey League season, and a Semiahmoo Peninsula-raised defenceman has been tasked with the lead role.

Kieran O’Hearn, 20, was given the captain’s ‘C’ last week, and fellow veterans Carter King, Owen Nolan and Jimmy Darby were named alternate captains.

O’Hearn, who told Peace Arch News in January that he grew up just a few minutes from South Surrey Arena, joined the Eagles’ flock near the start of last season, arriving via trade from the Trail Smoke Eaters in a deal that saw Cody Schiavon – who was Surrey’s captain at the time – headed the other way.

“It’s an honour to be chosen by my teammates to lead them this year. We have a strong returning group with many leaders, and we look forward to building on the success of last years team and winning a championship,” O’Hearn said in a news release issued by the team last week.

Like O’Hearn, King, Nolan and Darby are also all entering their second season with the Eagles. The team has been in an extended training camp since September, and the BCHL season is expected to begin sometime in December, though the recent provincial health-order may yet delay puck drop.

“It’s an honour to be a leader on a team full of great guys. We have a special group this year and a good veteran core that should help our younger guys out,” said Darby. “I’m super excited to see what our group can do.”

When O’Hearn was dealt to the Eagles last season, he admitted some level of surprise – “It was definitely out of the blue,” he told PAN – but said the blow was softened when he realized he had the opportunity to play for his hometown team.

“Any time you hear that you’re getting traded, your first thought is, ‘OK, where am I going?’ But finding out you’re going home, there’s no better feeling than that. It was a really cool feeling, knowing that I was getting to play in the same rink where I watched so many other (Eagles) play,” said O’Hearn, who was born in North Delta before moving to South Surrey in high school.

Last season, he scored four points and added 18 assists in 56 games split between Trail and Surrey. He was also one of the Eagles’ top defensive defencemen, which is something Eagles general manager Blaine Neufeld pointed out last season, tell PAN at the time that he is one of the most reliable blue-liners in the entire league.

“He’s in the upper echelon of defencemen in the (BCHL),” he said.


sports@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCHLSurrey Eagles

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BCHL pushes back season start due to provincial health orders

Just Posted

Linda Annis, executive director with Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers holds a note commonly posted on doors when people go on vacation. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Surrey councillor slams mayor’s slate for doctoring her photo, quote in social media attack ad

Linda Annis says the Safe Surrey Coalition has been running “fake news” and a doctored photo of her in an attack ad on the slate’s twitter account and its Facebook page.

The City Centre 1 building is part of Surrey Health and Technology District, adjacent to Surrey Memorial Hospital. (submitted photo)
Maritimes city plans Health and Technology District similar to Surrey’s

Surrey-based Lark Group involved in the public-private-academic partnership

The Right Reverend Peter Klenner, pastor of All Saints Community Church (and Bishop of the Anglican Mission in Canada). Contributed photo
Purchase aims to restore historic Crescent Beach landmark

All Saints Church fundraising to buy Holy Cross, retain it as ‘sacred space’

Glisha
Surrey singer Glisha, band Sylvia Platters win Fraser Valley Music Awards

Nov. 19 event saw awards for artists in 16 categories, including former Surreyite Ashley Pater

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. Ontario is reporting three new cases of the novel coronavirus today, bringing the total in the province to 18. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP
Seven Surrey schools added to COVID-19 exposure list, bringing total to 40

Letter to parents: ‘Case(s) have been isolated, and there is no direct exposure risk at the time’

Kyle Charles poses for a photo in Edmonton on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Marvel Entertainment, the biggest comic book publisher in the world, hired the 34-year-old First Nations illustrator as one of the artists involved in Marvel Voice: Indigenous Voices #1 in August. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
VIDEO: Indigenous illustrator of new Marvel comic hopes Aboriginal women feel inspired

Kyle Charles says Indigenous women around the world have reached out

B.C. Liberal MLA Shirley Bond questions NDP government ministers in the B.C. legislature, Feb. 19, 2020. (Hansard TV)
Cabinet veteran Shirley Bond chosen interim leader of B.C. Liberals

28-member opposition prepares for December legislature session

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID-19: What do rising positivity rates mean for B.C.? It’s not entirely clear

Coronavirus cases are on the rise but the province has not unveiled clear thresholds for further measures

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A rider carves a path on Yanks Peak Saturday, Nov. 21. Two men from Prince George went missing on the mountain the next day. One of them, Colin Jalbert, made it back after digging out his sled from four feet under the snow. The other, Mike Harbak, is still missing. Local search and rescue teams went out looking Monday, Nov. 23. (Sam Fait Photo)
‘I could still be the one out there’: Snowmobiler rescued, 1 missing on northern B.C. mountain

As Quesnel search and rescue teams search for the remaining rider, Colin Jalbert is resting at home

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

More than 70 anglers participated in the bar-fishing demonstration fishery on Sept. 9, 2020 on the Fraser River near Chilliwack. DFO officers ticketed six people and seized four rods. A court date is set for Dec. 1, 2020. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Anglers ticketed in Fraser River demonstration fishery heading to court

Sportfishing groups started a GoFundMe with almost $20K so far for legal defence of six anglers

Care home staff are diligent about wearing personal protective equipment when they are in contact with residents, but less so when they interact with other staff members, B.C. Seniors Advocate says. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
More COVID-19 testing needed for senior home staff, B.C.’s advocate says

Employees mingling spotted as virus conductor in many workplaces

This 2019 photo provided by The ALS Association shows Pat Quinn. Quinn, a co-founder of the viral ice bucket challenge, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at the age of 37. (Scott Kauffman/The ALS Association via AP)
Co-founder of viral ALS Ice Bucket Challenge dies at 37

Pat Quinn was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, in 2013

Most Read