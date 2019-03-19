South Surrey players on pitch during Canada Sevens event

Team BC’s elite youth teams full of Semiahmoo Peninsula players, coaches

B.C.’s Elite Youth Sevens girls team at BC Place. (BC Rugby/Instagram photo)

Semiahmoo Peninsula rugby players were front at centre in Vancouver earlier this month, during the 2019 HSBC Canada Sevens event.

While international teams are main draw of the popular event – which was held at BC Place – BC Rugby’s elite youth sevens teams also took the field.

The girls team lost to Rugby Canada’s Development Academy team 14-0, while the provincial boys side defeated the Prairie Wolfpack 43-5.

The girls team is chock full of South Surrey and White Rock talent. BC Rugby lists Bayside Rugby Club members Nikki Duchesne, Robyn Alexander, Callie Foreman, Molly Shellard, Amelia Statnyk, Sadie Gluvic, Mia Bullock and Katie Deslauries on its U18 Lower Mainland roster, as is Earl Marriott Secondary’s Rachel Smith.

There were plenty of local connections to the U18 boys team at BC Place, too.

The team was coached by Earl Marriott rugby coach Adam Roberts, and players included EMS twins Talon and Takoda McMullin, and White Rock resident Saki Seumanutufa, who plays with Bayside.

Against the Wolfpack, Team BC jumped out to an early lead, and slowing pulled away as the clock ticked down. Takoda had a pair of tries in the victory, and Sam LaRue had one.

“It was a fantastic atmosphere for the boys to be a part of,” said Roberts in a news release, adding that Canada Sevens player Harry Jones spoke to the team before the game.

“Based on this performance, I’m hopeful that we will soon see some of these players in Canada shirts following in the footsteps of Harry… and the many other BC players on the Men’s Sevens team.”


sports@peacearchnews.com

Visit us at peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook

Previous story
Horvat scores 16 seconds into OT as Canucks beat Blackhawks 3-2

Just Posted

Surrey Board of Trade wants ‘interface’ with expert housing panel

Panel to examine trends in renting and owning toward improving access to affordable housing

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum sets date for 2019 State of the City Address

The event is set for May 7 but a location hasn’t been announced

B.C. poverty reduction strategy unveiled in Surrey

The plan is designed to lift 140,000 people — 50,000 children among them — out of poverty

Surrey seniors the focus of Active Aging Resource Fair on Saturday

Third annual event brings workshops, entertainment and more to Guildford Recreation Centre

CBSA warns of delays at South Surrey border

Infrastructure upgrading means lane closures likely, especially March 20-22

VIDEO: RCMP ask kids to help name soon-to-be police dogs

13 German shepherd puppies will be born this year

B.C. wildfire prevention budget bulked up as dry spring unfolds

Night vision goggles tested for early detection effort

Vernon ordered to reinstate terminated firefighters caught having sex at work

City believes arbitration board erred, exploring options

Dozens of B.C. temperature records smashed as spring brings early warmth

Squamish Airport was the hottest spot in all of Canada on Monday

Hackers seek holes in B.C. Hydro power grid, auditor says

System meets standards, but local outages still a concern

B.C. RCMP stop cyclist with no helmet, find out he’s wanted for murder

Kyle Antonio Dias, 19, to face second-degree murder charge in Toronto

VIDEO: Vancouver police release video of 2018 assault in hopes of finding suspects

The attack happened at about 2 a.m. on Mar. 31, 2018, outside Pierre’s Champagne Lounge in Yaletown

British Columbia Teachers’ Federation welcomes new leader

Teri Mooring will take over as president this summer

Disappearance of Merritt cowboy now deemed suspicious: police

Ben Tyner was reported missing when his riderless horse was discovered on a logging road

Most Read