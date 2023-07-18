South Surrey grad commits to SFU’s NCAA track and field program

The first time Kerlinda Chatwin participated in a track meet, she was in Grade 3.

The Elgin Park 2023 graduate, who has committed to the NCAA track and field program at Simon Fraser University (SFU) this fall, said that track and field was “just something that everyone did” in elementary school.

“We had mini-meets… I didn’t really know I was fast until I did that meet,” she said.

“I just wore jean shorts and a tank top and shoes from Payless – I didn’t look like an athlete at all, I was just kind of there to have fun. Once I was a full 50 metres ahead of second place, I think that’s when I realized, ‘OK, this is something that I’m good at.’”

But she was more into soccer at that age, and she didn’t compete seriously in track and field, or club track, until Grade 8, when she joined the Vancouver Thunderbirds, a member club of BC Athletics.

With a history of personal bests in track events ranging from long jump, triple jump, running 60, 100, 200 and 400 metres, 4×100 and 4×200 relays, Chatwin noted her main events are the 100m, 200m and recently, triple jump.

“I would say I specialize in the 200m – I think I decided that the 200 was my favourite and something I wanted to work on after last season after club provincials in Kamloops.

I think I realized that’s where my strength was,” she said.

Chatwin holds mental health in high regard, and plans to study psychology at SFU and become a psychologist, inspired by her mom, who is a clinical counsellor.

“One of biggest things with track is the mental aspect. I’m definitely prioritizing that… I would say I’m really hard on myself,” she said.

“As much as track athletes do a lot of physical training, I would love to see more coaches encourage the mental health aspect and being healthy in the mind as well as the body.”

This fall, instead of training three days a week, Chatwin will now train six days a week, including weights, in addition to adjusting to university classes and a new schedule.

“I don’t do any weight training right now – it’s not a requirement but it’s definitely encouraged to build strength and to get stronger,” she said.

“The goal is to make travel team… going in, I’m just hoping for the best.”

Because SFU competes at the NCAA level, athletes will face high-level competitors from U.S. universities, but competing is something Chatwin enjoys.

“I love competing. I love that feeling of knowing how strong I am, and seeing the results after putting in hours of practice and mentally and physically preparing,” she said.

The busy grad, who nannies part time and also, works part time at the paddleboard and canoe rental shack at Crescent Beach, noted the track training environment becomes somewhat of a family environment.

“Through training, I’ve built some strong friendships with my teammates… although it’s an individual sport, other than relay, we’re all really working together, because we all want to get a personal best. That training family environment is something I look forward to,” said Chatwin.

“I love the environment and connecting with athletes from other clubs.”

In a recent provincial high school track meet, Chatwin came in second in the 400m event with a time of 25.46 seconds, and fourth – by photo finish – with a time of 12.57 seconds in the 100m.

With nationals coming up at the end of this month (July), she prepares for each meet the same way, each time: with calmness, mindfulness, and focus.

“I do a lot of mindfulness before each meet. The night before, I lay out my singlet and my shorts and what I’m going to wear, and I have my bag and all my equipment in my room, and I just kind of visualize what I want and what I hope for,” she said.

“My biggest obstacle before meets is the mindset and getting in the right psychological mindset. Before each meet, I take the night to have a calm night and to go over things I want, mainly focusing on regulating my emotions and nerves – my nerves are what can get in the way of me performing my best – so it’s mainly just taking the night to tell myself that my body knows what it can do, and then just kind of connecting with the mind and body.”

