South Surrey’s Adam Svensson won his first-ever Web.com Tour event Wednesday in the Bahamas. (File photo)

South Surrey golfer wins first-ever Web.com Tour event

Adam Svensson wins Great Abaco Classic in Bahamas Wednesday afternoon

South Surrey golfer Adam Svensson has his first win on the Web.com Tour, after winning the Great Abaco Classic in the Bahamas Wednesday afternoon.

Svensson – who earned his card for the Web.com tour after winning a qualifying tournament in 2015 – shot a four-round score of -17 at the Bahamas tournament, edging South Korea’s Sungjae Im by one stroke for first place.

The Earl Marriott Secondary alum shot rounds three rounds of 68, and carded a 67 in the third round, of the par-72 course in Great Abaco, Bahamas.

Svensson was chasing leader Willy Wilcox after three rounds, but his four-under par final round, coupled with a one-over par round from Wilcox – who ended up tied for fourth – gave him the win.

“I worked really hard on my game in the offseason,” he said prior to Wednesday’s final round, when asked how he rebounded from missed cuts on last year’s Web.com Tour.

“I hit the ball well again (in the third round). I didn’t roll it as well as I did the last couple days, but I’m happy.”

