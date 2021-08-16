South Surrey golfer ‘pretty excited’ for second swing at PGA Tour

Adam Svensson holds his PGA Tour card after the final round of the Korn Ferry Tour’s Pinnacle Bank Championship on Aug. 15, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Stan Badz/PGA Tour photo)

Adam Svensson is headed back to the PGA Tour.

The South Surrey professional golfer earned his PGA Tour card on Sunday, after finishing inside the top-25 of the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour points standings.

Svensson, 27, finished 13th on the list, with $368,091 in winnings in 38 events. He did not make the cut at last weekend’s Pinnacle Bank Championship in Nebraska, but he was already ranked high enough to finish comfortably in the top 25.

Last May, he received a boost up the Korn Ferry rankings after a victory at the Club Car Championships in Savannah, Ga. At the time, Svensson called the win his “biggest tournament win ever.”

This will be the second swing at the PGA Tour for the Earl Marriott Secondary grad, who earned his way into the PGA for the 2019 season after a standout year in 2018 on the Web.com Tour (now renamed the Korn Ferry Tour).

After his rookie season on the PGA Tour, he lost his playing card and returned to the Korn Ferry circuit, which is one rung below the top level.

“It’s been a lot of work to get back to the PGA Tour but I’m pretty excited to tee it up on Tour again,” he said in a PGA Tour news release.

“Hopefully this time I’ll be able to keep my card and go from there. Obviously playing on the PGA Tour is a dream, it’s awesome.”

Back in May after winning the Club Car event, Svensson said he had recently recommitted himself to improving his game, noting that losing his PGA card after just one season served as something of a wake-up call.

“I made a commitment to myself about five months ago,” he said at the time.

“I was tired of playing well, not playing well, lost my PGA Tour card, and it’s because I’m not working hard enough. Now I’m fully committed and we’ll see where it takes me.

“You grow up and you realize you’ve got to do things correctly. I think the Korn Ferry Tour has done a great job of building me as a player.”



