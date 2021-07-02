South Surrey golfer notches second AJGA win

Lauren Kim qualified for U.S. Women’s Amateur, set for next month in New York

South Surrey golfer Lauren Kim (far right), along with Coloradan Hailey Schalk, Issy Simpson and Vancouver’s Michelle Liu qualified at Walnut Creek for the U.S. Women’s Amateur. (Colorado Golf photo)

South Surrey golfer Lauren Kim has notched another American Junior Golf Association win.

According to information online, Kim was champion of the Girls Division in the AJGA Hale Irwin Colorado Junior tournament, held June 14-17 at Walnut Creek Golf Preserve in Westminster, Colo.

Playing her first AJGA tournament in two years, the second-time AJGA champ topped her closest competitor Michelle Liu of Vancouver by 12 strokes, finishing with a nine-under-par 207.

Kim, 15, was the only player to finish under par, the AJGA summary notes. As well, she made 20 birdies in the tournament, and notched low final-round honours with a score of four-under-par 68.

“I was very happy. It’s been two years and coming out and winning feels really nice!” Kim told AJGA officials.

READ MORE: Surrey teen scores national golf championship in Phoenix

According to coloradogolf.org’s Gary Bains, Kim was among four competitors to qualify for the U.S. Women’s Amateur, set for Aug. 2-8 in Rye, N.Y. Liu – her Canadian junior national teammate – also qualified.

It will be Kim’s second U.S. Women’s Am, Bains notes.

“I feel really excited to go back,” Kim told Bains. “I’m ready to go out there and crush it.”

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

