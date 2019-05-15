South Surrey golfer Lauren Kim finished in top spot in the junior girls division of the Future Links Pacific Championship last weekend. (Sarah Magyar/Golf Canada photo)

South Surrey golfer edges competition at Future Links tournament

Lauren Kim wins junior girls division by one stroke at Pitt Meadows Golf Club

Add another win to Lauren Kim’s impressive golf resume.

Playing against golfers as much as five years her senior – including many of Canada’s top young junior talents – the 13-year-old South Surrey golfer cruised to victory last weekend, winning the junior girls division at the Future Links Pacific Championship, which was held at Pitt Meadows Golf Club.

Despite her age, Kim – a Grade 8 student at Earl Marriott Secondary who plays out of Blaine’s Semiahmoo Golf Club – played like a veteran in Pitt Meadows, shooting a bogey-free final round of 70 on the par-72 course. In the first two rounds of the three-round event, Kim carded scores of 73 and 67, respectively.

Her total score was one shot better than Coquitlam’s Euna Han.

Kim began the third round with a two-shot lead over Han, and though Han gained one stroke on the leader after 18 holes, Kim played a steady round and avoided mistakes en route to the one-stroke victory.

“I was a bit nervous at the beginning, but they weren’t nerves that were going to bring me down,” Kim told British Columbia Golf after the tournament.

“I used that energy to help me play better and score.”

Kim’s victory is her latest in a recent string of success – much of which has come against older competition. In November in Phoenix, she won the 2018 Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour’s national championship in the 15-18-year-old girls division.

Kim – who also won the event in 2017 – set a new three-day scoring record at the tournament.

Last month, Kim topped the podium at the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour’s Ford Series IMG Academy Junior Worlds Qualifier, which was held at Morgan Creek Golf Course. She won another MJT event at Morgan Creek last year, too.


