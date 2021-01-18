The cover of Golf 101 with Bob Dimpleton (left), an instructional book created by South Surrey golf pro Mark Kuhn (inset). Right, a page from the book detailing what to do if your ball lands on the cart path. (Contributed images)

The cover of Golf 101 with Bob Dimpleton (left), an instructional book created by South Surrey golf pro Mark Kuhn (inset). Right, a page from the book detailing what to do if your ball lands on the cart path. (Contributed images)

South Surrey golf pro releases new edition of popular instructional book

Mark Kuhn’s Dimpleton family returns in updated Golf 101 e-book

A South Surrey golf pro who created a book aimed at explaining the sport to beginners has released a new edition – complete with new, updated rules and even more information than before.

And like the first edition of Golf 101 with Bob Dimpleton published back in 2005, Mark Kuhn’s instructional manual still features the cartoon family known as the Dimpletons.

“Some of the rules of golf changed fairly significantly back in 2019, so I had some updates to make. I wanted to make sure that when I covered the rules, there was enough in the book to cover at least 90 per cent of the situations you might come across,” said Kuhn, a Cloverdale resident.

After teaching for about a decade, Kuhn came up with the idea for a beginners golf book as a way to help his own students – many of whom were just learning the game. He created the golf ball-headed Dimpleton characters during one winter offseason, and then combined the drawings with his own instructions. And though the Dimpletons may appeal to younger children, the book itself is helpful for golfers of all ages, he said.

“I gave the book out to a lot of my adult beginner golfers. It’s actually written a little more towards adults or (teenagers), whereas the pictures are more oriented for younger kids,” said Kuhn.

“I had a lot of time in the winter at the driving range where I was working at the time, so I just thought, ‘I’m going to focus on this, and really do a bang-up job of this. I spent about 500 hours total, working on it, to make sure it looked good, looked appealing and had lots of good information.”

Kuhn said initial feedback from his adults students was positive and, regardless of a new golfer’s age, he found that the book broke the ice and encouraged his beginner students to ask questions.

“There’s a lot of beginner information that people do need to know,” he said.

“I found my students, the raw beginners, they don’t know where to start or even know what to ask. Maybe they think, ‘Oh, is this a stupid question?’ so I thought I’d address all that stuff in the book. That way, either the book answers their question or they won’t feel bad asking me, because there’s nothing too little to ask.”

While the earlier editions of the book were physical copies, the third edition – which was officially released on Dec. 31 – is in e-book form.

Kuhn said teaching – and the sport in general – has been his focus for as long as he could remember. He’s worked at a number of golf courses and teaching centres locally as an adult, and his South Surrey ties to the sport go back even further.

Hazelmere Golf and Country Club is built on farmland once owned by Kuhn’s grandfather, he said. His first job, as a 14-year-old, was at the course.

“I was out there cutting greens and fairways, driving tractors. We were farmers, so I knew how to do all that stuff,” he said.

As for the next step with his Dimpleton characters, Kuhn said he would love to find a way to animate them, and perhaps even day make them part of golf television broadcasts. Having them serve as mascots at different golf events is one of his ideas for the future, as well.

“Because of their smiling faces, I think people would like to see them (out at a golf tournament),” he said.

For more on the book, including how to order it, visit www.bobdimpleton.com


sports@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Golf

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Markstrom’s 32-save shutout lifts Flames to 3-0 win over Vancouver Canucks

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP Constable Mike Della-Paolera as seen in a cut-out used for the detachment’s Operation Double Take program. (File photo)
Surrey’s tall ‘Operation Double Take’ cop is on the move

Cut-out of Constable Mike Della-Paolera used in program to curb speeding and dangerous driving

Family and friends of Hudson Brooks marched as part of a call for answers from an IIO investigation into his 2015 death. (Black Press Media files)
Inquest to look into RCMP shooting death of Hudson Brooks

Charges agains the RCMP officer who shot Brooks were stayed in 2019

The cover of Golf 101 with Bob Dimpleton (left), an instructional book created by South Surrey golf pro Mark Kuhn (inset). Right, a page from the book detailing what to do if your ball lands on the cart path. (Contributed images)
South Surrey golf pro releases new edition of popular instructional book

Mark Kuhn’s Dimpleton family returns in updated Golf 101 e-book

Mike LeSage. (submitted photo)
LeSage to head Community Policing Bureau of new Surrey police force

Second of three Deputy Chief Constables to be hired by fledgling force

The old Rickshaw sign today, with the former restaurant location in the building behind it. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
SURREY NOW & THEN: Rickshaw sign stands as a reminder of Jung family’s restaurant days

A weekly look back at Surrey-area landmark sites and events

A scene from “Canada and the Gulf War: In their own words,” a video by The Memory Project, a program of Historica Canada, is shown in this undated illustration. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Historica Canada
New video marks Canada’s contributions to first Gulf War on 30th anniversary

Veterans Affairs Canada says around 4,500 Canadian military personnel served during the war

Singletree Winery in Abbotsford has opened two domes where customers can enjoy wine tastings and local goodies. (Photo by Megan Ashley Creative)
Abbotsford winery first in Fraser Valley to open wine-tasting domes

Singletree Winery offers two themed transparent enclosures

Gin, one of the Kantymirs’ two sheep. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Sheep start up ATV, sit in cars and go for walks in Salmon Arm

Until they bought two sheep, Ken and Karleen Kantymir didin’t realize just how social the animals are

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Heather Lucier, a pastor at Kelowna Harvest Fellowship, speaks to an RCMP officer outside of Harvest Ministries on Sunday, Jan. 10. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna church fined 2nd time for violating public health order

Harvest Ministries in Kelowna has previously said they will fight the tickets in court

Powell River-Sunshine Coast MLA Nicholas Simons was appointed to the NDP cabinet as minister of social development and poverty reduction after the October 2020 B.C. election. (Hansard TV)
B.C. job training fund increased for developmentally disabled

COVID-19 has affected 1,100 ‘precariously employed’ people

B.C. driver’s licence and identity cards incorporate medical services, but the passport option for land crossings is being phased out. (B.C. government)
B.C. abandons border ID cards built into driver’s licence

$35 option costing ICBC millions as demand dwindles

BC Emergency Health Services has deployed the Major Incident Response Team (MIRRT) as COVID-19 positive cases rise in the Williams Lake region. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
B.C.’s rapid response paramedics deployed to Williams Lake as COVID-19 cases climb

BC Emergency Health Services has sent a Major Incident Rapid Response Team to the lakecity

(Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
RCMP say ice climber seriously injured after reportedly falling 12 metres near Abraham Lake

Police say man’s injuries were serious but not life-threatening

Most Read