South Surrey golf-equipment sale to aid young golfers

An annual sale of used golf equipment that aims to raise money for young golfers is set for next weekend in South Surrey.

The sale – now in its third year – is set for Saturday, June 1 at Nico Wynd Estates, which is adjacent to the Nico-Wynd Golf Course (3601 Nico Wynd Dr.). Proceeds from the event will support the Fraser Valley (Zone 3) junior golf program as well as BC Golf’s Player Development Trust Fund, a non-profit organization that helps cover costs for junior golfers to attend tournaments, while also providing annual scholarships.

“Our goal is to offer financial assistance so that no deserving young golfers are denied the opportunities they have earned because of financial circumstance,” said event organizer Scott Vannatter, who is a board member of the Player Development Trust Fund.

Items for sale at the June 1 event include all types of golf clubs – from drivers to putters and wedges to hybrids – as well as golf bags, shoes and event carts.

Attendees are asked to enter Nico Wynd Estates at the east gate, and take the first left at the 3700-numbered residences.



