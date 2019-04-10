South Surrey cheer teams successful at Sea to Sky competition

Members of South Surrey’s Champion Cheerleading proved that the sky is the limit at a prestigious competition in Vancouver last weekend.
The club sent seven teams to compete at the Sea to Sky event at Canada Place, with two teams – the ‘Junior 3 Royalty’ and ‘Junior 1 Showstoppers’ – placing well enough to qualify to attend The Summit event, scheduled later this year in Orlando, Fla.
Champion’s Worlds team, Flawless I05, also had a successful weekend, receiving another bid to attend world championships next season. In February, the team won its first bid to worlds – a “coveted paid bid” according to club co-founder Kate Wright – which only the highest scoring team of the entire competition can receive.
The Flawless group leaves later this month to represent Canada in the all-girl division.
The Sea to Sky competition featured teams from Canada, the United States and Australia.
Visit us at peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook