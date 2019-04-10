Members of Champion Cheerleading perform at the Sea to Sky competition last weekend in Vancouver. (photo courtesy of Janice Croze Photography)

South Surrey cheer teams successful at Sea to Sky competition

Champion Cheerleading teams qualify for prestigious events – including world championships

Members of South Surrey’s Champion Cheerleading proved that the sky is the limit at a prestigious competition in Vancouver last weekend.

The club sent seven teams to compete at the Sea to Sky event at Canada Place, with two teams – the ‘Junior 3 Royalty’ and ‘Junior 1 Showstoppers’ – placing well enough to qualify to attend The Summit event, scheduled later this year in Orlando, Fla.

Champion’s Worlds team, Flawless I05, also had a successful weekend, receiving another bid to attend world championships next season. In February, the team won its first bid to worlds – a “coveted paid bid” according to club co-founder Kate Wright – which only the highest scoring team of the entire competition can receive.

The Flawless group leaves later this month to represent Canada in the all-girl division.

The Sea to Sky competition featured teams from Canada, the United States and Australia.


