South Surrey cadets win national marksmanship title

Five cadets from South Surrey’s 907 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron swept the competition en route to a first-place finish at National Cadet Marksmanship Championships in Victoria earlier this month.
The team – Teresa Liao, Catherine Cui, Dianna Dai, Ruby Liu and Vivian Ma – walked away from the competition, held at CFB Esquimalt May 7-10, with a total of six medals, including gold in the team competition.
In order to accumulate points in the team event, each squadron – which must have two junior cadets under the age of 15 among the five members – sees team members shoot in both the prone and standing positions.
In addition to the team’s first-place overall mark, Liao won gold in the open-prone category and bronze in the open cumulative competition, while also notching two perfect-100 scores. Dai, meanwhile, also had one perfect target and a gold-medal win in the standing-prone event.
The 907 Squadron also won silver in the team-prone competition.
The team advanced to nationals after a provincial gold medal in April.