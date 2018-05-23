South Surrey cadets win national marksmanship title

Teresa Liao takes careful aim as she competes at national marksmanship championships earlier this month in Victoria. (Shirley Ho photo)

Five cadets from South Surrey’s 907 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron swept the competition en route to a first-place finish at National Cadet Marksmanship Championships in Victoria earlier this month.

The team – Teresa Liao, Catherine Cui, Dianna Dai, Ruby Liu and Vivian Ma – walked away from the competition, held at CFB Esquimalt May 7-10, with a total of six medals, including gold in the team competition.

In order to accumulate points in the team event, each squadron – which must have two junior cadets under the age of 15 among the five members – sees team members shoot in both the prone and standing positions.

In addition to the team’s first-place overall mark, Liao won gold in the open-prone category and bronze in the open cumulative competition, while also notching two perfect-100 scores. Dai, meanwhile, also had one perfect target and a gold-medal win in the standing-prone event.

The 907 Squadron also won silver in the team-prone competition.

The team advanced to nationals after a provincial gold medal in April.