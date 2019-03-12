Arman Soheili won two silver medals at national cadet biathlon championships in P.E.I. (Contributed photo)

South Surrey cadets fare well at national biathlon championships

Arman Soheili wins pair of silver medals at event in P.E.I.

Not even the weather could keep a trio of South Surrey cadets from national biathlon championships last week on Prince Edward Island.

After a long day of travel – delayed by winter conditions – Arman Soheili of the 907 Black Knight Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron led the charge with a pair of silver medals.

Competing in the youth male division, Soheili placed second in the 7.5-km sprint competition, and snagged another second-place finish in the 10-km mass start, where he clocked a time of 37 minutes, 19.7 seconds – which was 50 seconds back of gold medallist Troy Martel of Ontario.

In a Facebook post this week, Soheili pointed out that, due to the aforementioned delays, he and his teammates arrived only 20 minutes before the 7.5-km event was set to begin.

Another South Surrey member of the provincial team – and also a member of the 907 squadron – Daniela Ursulesku, also finished with a pair of top-10 finishes at the national competition. In the senior girls division, she placed seventh in the 7.5-km mass start, and was fifth in the six-km, single-start event.

Rounding out the trio of Semiahmoo Peninsula competitors was Zack McKenna, who had a 14th-place finish in the senior boys 7.5-km mass start event.

The travel woes for Team BC continued after the competition ended, however. Their bus – already delayed an hour – then broke down on the way to the airport, causing the team members to miss their flights home, which resulted in an extra spent in Moncton.


