South Surrey cadets fare well at national biathlon championships

Not even the weather could keep a trio of South Surrey cadets from national biathlon championships last week on Prince Edward Island.
After a long day of travel – delayed by winter conditions – Arman Soheili of the 907 Black Knight Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron led the charge with a pair of silver medals.
Competing in the youth male division, Soheili placed second in the 7.5-km sprint competition, and snagged another second-place finish in the 10-km mass start, where he clocked a time of 37 minutes, 19.7 seconds – which was 50 seconds back of gold medallist Troy Martel of Ontario.
In a Facebook post this week, Soheili pointed out that, due to the aforementioned delays, he and his teammates arrived only 20 minutes before the 7.5-km event was set to begin.
Another South Surrey member of the provincial team – and also a member of the 907 squadron – Daniela Ursulesku, also finished with a pair of top-10 finishes at the national competition. In the senior girls division, she placed seventh in the 7.5-km mass start, and was fifth in the six-km, single-start event.
Rounding out the trio of Semiahmoo Peninsula competitors was Zack McKenna, who had a 14th-place finish in the senior boys 7.5-km mass start event.
The travel woes for Team BC continued after the competition ended, however. Their bus – already delayed an hour – then broke down on the way to the airport, causing the team members to miss their flights home, which resulted in an extra spent in Moncton.
