South Surrey ball-hockey player Jaden Kennett shows off his team’s trophy after Team Canada won a U18 world championship over Czech Republic. (Contributed photo)

South Surrey ball-hockey player wins U18 world title with Canada

Jaden Kennett scores once in gold-medal game against Czech Republic last week

Jaden Kennett has another ball-hockey medal to add to his collection.

The South Surrey teen returned this week from St. John’s, Nfld., where he was part of the Team Canada Under-18 ball-hockey squad that won gold at the International Street and Ball Hockey Federation (ISBHF) World Championships, which were held from July 4-8.

Kennett was one of three B.C. players on the national squad. It’s his second time earning gold for Canada – in 2016, he was part of the Canadian team that won gold at U16 world championships in Sheffield, England. In 2015, also in St. John’s, Kennett was one of two Semiahmoo Peninsula players to win a national U15 title with the B.C. Westcoast Wolverines.

Last week at worlds, Kennett’s Canadian team rolled to a perfect 6-0 won-loss record in the round-robin portion of the tournament, and advanced to the final, where they defeated the Czech Republic 3-1.

Kennett, a forward, scored one goal in the championship tilt. In the round-robin, he had two goals, two assists and 12 penalty minutes in six games.

Other teams taking part in the international competition were the United States, Great Britain, Slovakia, Switzerland and Italy.

