Resurfacing and other improvements continue at the South Surrey Athletic Park’s track, which first opened in 2005. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Resurfacing and other improvements continue at the South Surrey Athletic Park’s track, which first opened in 2005. (Aaron Hinks photo)

South Surrey Athletic Park turf field scheduled for resurfacing in 2022

Originally set to reopen in early September, track facility now slated to open later this fall

The City of Surrey continues to resurface artificial turf fields throughout the city – the completion of two projects was announced this week – and one field at South Surrey Athletic Park is earmarked for an update in the new year.

Earlier this week, the city announced that resurfacing work on fields at Cloverdale Athletic Park and Hjorth Road Park had been completed, while turf resurfacing at South Surrey Athletic Park, Newton Athletic Park and Tom Binnie Park are scheduled to be completed in 2022.

In an email to Peace Arch News, city parks manager Neal Aven noted that the South Surrey Athletic Park field in question is Field No. 9, while adding that the resurfacing of the track at the park is not yet finished, but is on schedule to be completed “later this fall.”

The resurfacing – along with other significant improvements – of the track was approved back in June; at the time, the city said the project would be completed by early September.

While local track groups – especially the South Surrey-based Ocean Athletics Track and Field Club – have had to find alternative training sites while work is completed, the White Rock-South Surrey Titans football association has also played the first few weeks of the youth football season on adjacent fields rather than the one in the middle of the track as would normally be the case.

One thing that will be noticeably different about the track when it reopens will be the colour – the old red/rust-coloured surface has been replaced with a blue surface.

When the project was approved in June, Ocean Athletics coach Maureen de St. Croix told PAN that the club – which raised funds to cover a portion of the costs to improve the facility – was “very happy” to see the project move ahead.

The track was built in 2005.

“This is going to be a brand-new track and I think the city is going to do a spectacular job,” she added.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of Surrey

Previous story
NHLers weigh in on league’s vaccine policy: ‘I’ve gotta be careful with this one’

Just Posted

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
King returns to Surrey, New West stages in Coward comedy ‘Blithe Spirit’ this October

The 2021 Clovies awards, hosted by the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce, will be held in November. The Clovie Awards’ silent auction kicks off Oct. 1. (Image via Chamber)
Cloverdale’s annual Clovie Awards silent auction returns

John Aldag was surrounded by supporters at his post-election event in Surrey, as he looked poised to win the Cloverdale-Langley City riding for the Liberals. After mail-in ballots were counted, Aldag won the riding with 39.2 per cent of the votes. (Photo: Matthew Claxton)
John Aldag officially elected in Cloverdale-Langley City

A mail-in ballot for the 2021 federal election. About a million people voted by mail in this election. (Black Press Media files)
Voter turnout low in Langley ridings, across Canada