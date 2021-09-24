South Surrey Athletic Park turf field scheduled for resurfacing in 2022

Originally set to reopen in early September, track facility now slated to open later this fall

Resurfacing and other improvements continue at the South Surrey Athletic Park’s track, which first opened in 2005. (Aaron Hinks photo)

The City of Surrey continues to resurface artificial turf fields throughout the city – the completion of two projects was announced this week – and one field at South Surrey Athletic Park is earmarked for an update in the new year.

Earlier this week, the city announced that resurfacing work on fields at Cloverdale Athletic Park and Hjorth Road Park had been completed, while turf resurfacing at South Surrey Athletic Park, Newton Athletic Park and Tom Binnie Park are scheduled to be completed in 2022.

In an email to Peace Arch News, city parks manager Neal Aven noted that the South Surrey Athletic Park field in question is Field No. 9, while adding that the resurfacing of the track at the park is not yet finished, but is on schedule to be completed “later this fall.”

The resurfacing – along with other significant improvements – of the track was approved back in June; at the time, the city said the project would be completed by early September.

While local track groups – especially the South Surrey-based Ocean Athletics Track and Field Club – have had to find alternative training sites while work is completed, the White Rock-South Surrey Titans football association has also played the first few weeks of the youth football season on adjacent fields rather than the one in the middle of the track as would normally be the case.

One thing that will be noticeably different about the track when it reopens will be the colour – the old red/rust-coloured surface has been replaced with a blue surface.

When the project was approved in June, Ocean Athletics coach Maureen de St. Croix told PAN that the club – which raised funds to cover a portion of the costs to improve the facility – was “very happy” to see the project move ahead.

The track was built in 2005.

“This is going to be a brand-new track and I think the city is going to do a spectacular job,” she added.



