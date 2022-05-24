South Surrey athletes prep for South Fraser, provincial track championships

South Surrey’s top high school track-and-field athletes will put their skills on display at this week’s South Fraser championships, and one of the smallest schools in attendance will be among the top contenders.

White Rock Christian Academy is coming off a first-place team performance at Surrey championships earlier this month – the meet was held May 3-6 – and was led by its junior girls team, which finished first. WRCA edged Holy Cross for the overall team title, beating them by such a slim margin – 466 total points to 459 – that a recount needed to be held to determine the winner, WRCA track coach Davey Gin told Peace Arch News.

In total, 30 schools took part in the meet. South Fraser Championships are scheduled for May 25-26 at South Surrey Athletic Park, while B.C. High School Championships scheduled for June 9-11 at Langley’s McLeod Park.

There was no shortage of podium finishes for south-end schools at Surrey championships. WRCA’s medal count included Reuben Isak, who was third in junior boys 1,500-m steeplechase; Bennett Rehman, second in the Special Olympics (mixed) race, behind only Saint John Paul II Academy’s Abeti Gutsche; Nate Brost, who was third in junior boys 300-m hurdles; Poppy Mellenger, third in junior girls 80-m and 300-m hurdles; Gemma Jakola, second in Grade 8 girls 80-m hurdles and third in 200-m hurdles; Lauren Neustaedter, third in Grade 8 girls 80-m hurdles; Niam Zbitniff, who won silver in the 400-m hurdles and bronze in senior boys high jump; Dylan Louw and Austin Chiu, who were first and third, respectively, in Grade 8 boys triple jump – Chiu also won bronze in 100-m hurdles; Alecia Palmer, who earned silver in Grade 8 girls discus and bronze in the 800-m; Elijah Sauder, who was second in junior boys discus; Miles Mellenger, third in both senior boys discus and hammer throw; Addison Rehman, second in Grade 8 girls javelin; Conor Von Hahn, who won bronze in Grade 8 boys long jump; Yuzuki Naruse, third in junior boys 200-m; Will Zhang, third in Grade 8 boys 1,500-m; Vanessa Pinto, who won gold in junior girls 400-m; Victoria Luna, third in junior girls 1,500-m racewalk; Emma Fang, second in senior girls 1,500-m racewalk;

Top finishes for Elgin Park Secondary included Nadia Weiss, who won silver in senior girls high jump; Ben Carr and Deven Kaler, who were first and second, respectively in senior boys high jump, while Carr also scored a silver in triple jump; Kerlinda Chatwin, who won gold in senior girls triple jump; Andy Carr, second in senior boys javelin; and Evia Chen, who was first in Grade 8 girls long jump and second in javelin.

Earl Marriott Secondary’s Chloe Ostrosser placed first in Grade 8 girls high jump while Natalia Phillips was third; Mia Stevens was third in both junior girls high jump and long jump; Justin Smyth was second in junior boys high jump; Cabrinha Clark, second in senior girls 800-m; Hudson Irvine, second in senior boys 400-m and third in 800-m; Connor Fong, first in Grade 8 boys 200-m and third in 100-m; and Jeremy Dela Pena, who was first in junior boys 400-m.

Semiahmoo students to land on the podium included: Oscar Antscherl, second in Grade 8 boys javelin; Mackenzie Hack and Gladys Liang, who were first and second in senior girls javelin, while Hack also won gold in steeplechase and bronze in 3,000-m; Veronika Titova, who won gold in girls 800-m; and Leah Potashova, who was third in the same event; Caiden Lee, who won gold in senior boys 800- and 3,000-m; Steven Brittain, third in junior boys 800-m; and Catherine Jiang, third in senior girls 1,500-m.

Grandview Heights – the newest school at the competition – also saw its athletes collect some medals. Griffin Smith won bronze in Grade 8 boys high jump; Dahrius Naimi, third in junior boys javelin and 100-m hurdles; Deven Marrero, who won gold in senior boys javelin and silver in boys hammer throw; Mason Kopelman, who won silver in junior boys 100-m hurdles; and Kaelyn Chong, who was third in junior girls 1,500-m.



