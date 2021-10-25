A pair of Semiahmoo Thunderbirds make a play at the net during a PAN Classic game Friday afternoon. (Nick Greenizan photo)

South Delta Sun Devils win PAN Classic volleyball tournament

16-team senior girls event staged at Semiahmoo Secondary after one-year hiatus

The South Delta Sun Devils are the new champions of the Peace Arch News Classic.

The senior girls volleyball team grabbed top spot at the South Surrey-based tournament Saturday, with a 2-0 victory (25-19, 26-24) over Langley’s R.E. Mountain Secondary.

The popular girls volleyball tournament was being held for the first time since 2019 and saw 16 teams compete, including the host Semiahmoo Thunderbirds. Other Surrey squads to take part including the Southridge Storm, Guildford Park Sabres, Salish Wolves and Holy Cross Crusaders.

Vancouver’s Magee Secondary won the bronze-medal match, defeating Richmond’s McRoberts Secondary 2-0 (25-20, 25-8). Holy Cross finished fifth, winning their final game 2-1 against Burnaby Central.

Semiahmoo, meanwhile, won the consolation bracket with a 2-0 victory (25-22, 25-22) over Langley Fundamental.

South Delta’s Rachel Rosser was named the tournament’s most valuable player, while all-star nods went to Isabelle Musholt (Magee), Catherine Yuen (McRoberts), Julia Colton (Mountain), Hailey Wilde (Mountain) and both Kate and Jane McDonald (both South Delta).


