HOCKEY

Sourdif says he’s excited to play in CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

Surrey player headed for Hamilton for pre-draft showcase game in January

Vancouver Giants forward Justin Sourdif will skate during the 2020 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, to be played in Hamilton on Jan. 16.

The 2002-born Sourdif, a Surrey resident, will play in the showcase game along with 39 others from the CHL.

Sourdif is the 14th Giants player to receive an invite to participate in the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, following in the footsteps of Evander Kane (2009), Ty Ronning (2016) and Bowen Byram (2019), among others.

“I was excited to hear the news,” Sourdif told Giants broadcaster Dan O’Connor on Tuesday. “Obviously it’s a great game to play in to just kind of showcase your talents and your work ethic, so obviously I’m pretty happy to be able to make that game, and I couldn’t have done it without everyone on the team helping me out all the time.”

Last month, Sourdif was named on NHL Central Scouting’s updated “Players to Watch” list for the 2020 NHL Draft, as a projected first-round pick at the draft in Montreal next June. Sourdif, who grew up in the Boundary Park area, is among five WHL players given an “A” rating, indicating first-round draft potential.

• READ MORE: Surrey’s Sourdif among A-list ‘Players to Watch’ for NHL Entry Draft in Monteal next June.

Internationally, Sourdif represented Canada at both the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he helped the team win a silver medal, and the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

Originally selected third overall by the Vancouver Giants in the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft, Sourdif has notched 12 goals and 14 assists for 26 points in 28 games so far this season, prior to Tuesday’s home game against Prince George Cougars. Sourdif’s +22 rating is tops on the Giants, and tops among all 2002-born players in the WHL.

In 96 career regular season games, Sourdif has posted 35 goals and 37 assists for 72 points. He’s added two goals and six assists for eight points in 24 career playoff games.

The Giants’ game against Prince George on Tuesday is the team’s final home game before the holiday break.

