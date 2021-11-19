Some athletics temporarily suspended at Salish Secondary School

No word whether scheduled games would go ahead or not for teams that were already formed

All athletics tryouts and practices at Salish Secondary School have been suspended.

Salish Secondary Athletics announced via Instagram Nov. 19 that nothing would go ahead until a new code of conduct was written up.

“They will remain on hold until a new Salish Athletic Handbook Code of Conduct has been put in place,” the account noted. “Thank you for your patience.”

There was no word from the school whether or not scheduled games would go ahead for teams that were already formed and already playing games.

Athletic director Allen De La Paz did not reply to the Reporter by publication time.

More info to come.



