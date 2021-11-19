Athletics at Salish Secondary School have been temporarily suspended. (Black Press Media file photo)

Athletics at Salish Secondary School have been temporarily suspended. (Black Press Media file photo)

Some athletics temporarily suspended at Salish Secondary School

No word whether scheduled games would go ahead or not for teams that were already formed

All athletics tryouts and practices at Salish Secondary School have been suspended.

Salish Secondary Athletics announced via Instagram Nov. 19 that nothing would go ahead until a new code of conduct was written up.

“They will remain on hold until a new Salish Athletic Handbook Code of Conduct has been put in place,” the account noted. “Thank you for your patience.”

There was no word from the school whether or not scheduled games would go ahead for teams that were already formed and already playing games.

Athletic director Allen De La Paz did not reply to the Reporter by publication time.

More info to come.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Semiahmoo hockey team stranded in Hope by flooding brought home by helicopter

Just Posted

Athletics at Salish Secondary School have been temporarily suspended. (Black Press Media file photo)
Some athletics temporarily suspended at Salish Secondary School

Paul Orazietti says sidewalks in Cloverdale have become major tripping hazards. Now he’s thankful repair work is finally being done. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Sidewalks under repair in Cloverdale

Arlan Benn charges his Tesla at Cloverdale’s new 100-kilowatt fast charging EV station. B.C. Hydro recently installed the new “pump” as part of its Electrification Plan. The initiative will see 325 fast-charging stations built at 145 locations across B.C. by 2025. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
B.C. Hydro installs fast EV charging unit in Cloverdale

Entering Hope on Flood Hope Road, road signs for Highways 1 (Trans-Canada), 3 (Crowsnest) and 5 (Coquihalla). (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)
Highway 3 reopened post-flooding to essential travel only