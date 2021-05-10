Softball teams across province allowed to scrimmage, Softball BC announces

B.C. youth softball teams can now scrimmage against themselves, Softball BC announced. (Black Press Media file photo)

Return-to-play restrictions have changed for B.C. softball players, which means Semiahmoo Peninsula teams can now hold intra-squad scrimmages – as long as teams continue to follow a handful of COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The announcement, made by Softball BC, came Monday, and reiterated that the scrimmages can be for “team only” with no additional participants and no mixing of teams “under any circumstances.” The new rules are in effect for under-10 to under-19 teams, while adult softball teams, as well as teams of U6 and U8 players, remain in what the provincial organization is calling “Inning One” protocols.

Since the beginning of the softball season earlier this spring, teams from local associations – both the White Rock Renegades and South Surrey-White Rock Thunder – have been able to hold socially-distanced training sessions, but nothing resembling actual game action.

The South Surrey-White Rock Thunder organization, for example, has numerous pitching and hitting clinics scheduled for May and June.

And while return-to-play guidelines continue to inch closer to a point in the future in which actual games being permitted, there will be no national youth championship tournaments this year, Softball Canada announced recently.

National championships – which are typically held in August – were also cancelled last summer.

“Cancelling the Canadian championship for a second consecutive year was a decision we did not take lightly and we share in the disappointment of the athletes who were looking forward to competing for a national title,” said President of Softball Canada Scott Neiles in an April 28 announcement.

“With the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic, it became increasingly apparent that the health risks and travel restrictions would not allow for proper representation from across the country.

“Our focus has now shifted towards supporting regional events to give athletes an opportunity to compete outside of local league play if public health and safety conditions allow.”



