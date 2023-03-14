Larissa Franklin won a bronze medal in women’s softball at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo as part of Team Canada. (Larissa Franklin/Special to The News)

Softball Canada 2023 Women’s National Team features overwhelming number of B.C. athletes

11 of the 22 athletes named to the roster hail from B.C.

Softball Canada has released its 2023 Women’s National Team lineup, which includes a large number of athletes from all over B.C.

One of the returning B.C. athletes is Larissa Franklin, who has been competing on the national team for a decade now.

Most recently, Franklin helped Team Canada put up a dominating performance at the WBSC Americas Pan American Championship, earning them a silver medal and a spot in the WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup Group Stage in July.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge softball athlete helps Canada’s national team advance to world cup group stage

In total, 22 athletes were named to the Women’s National Team athlete pool for the upcoming season, with exactly half of them coming from B.C.

• Ruby Anderson (Victoria, B.C.)

• Lauren Benson (Surrey, B.C.)

• Emma Dorval (Surrey, B.C.)

• Emma Entzminger (Victoria, B.C.)

• Larissa Franklin (Maple Ridge, B.C.)

• Sara Groenewegen (Langley, B.C.)

• Kelsey Harshman (Delta, B.C.)

• Kianna Jones (Surrey, B.C.)

• Madelyn McKinnon (Surrey, B.C.)

• Grace Messmer (Surrey, B.C.)

• Callum Pilgrim (Abbotsford, B.C.)

One of the team’s assistant coaches also hails from B.C., with Port Coquitlam’s Jenn Salling being named to the coaching staff for the 2023 season, working alongside head coach Kaleigh Rafter.

All of these athletes will be eligible to compete at any games and events in the new season, which will the Canada Cup, WBSC World Cup Group Stage, and the 2023 Pan American Games.

Pop-up banner image