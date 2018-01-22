Social media lights up as Totems win Surrey RCMP Basketball Classic again

Semiahmoo Secondary pulls off big comeback Saturday as they beat Tamanawis in senior boys final

Members of the senior boys Semiahmoo Totems are presented with trophies after winning the Surrey RCMP Basketball Classic Saturday night. (Photo: Garrett James)

SURREY — Coaches, players and teachers alike took to social media as the Semiahmoo Totems won the Surrey RCMP Classic tournament for a second straight year.

The Totems, who were down at halftime, pulled off a major comeback Saturday night as they beat the Tamanawis Wildcats 73-64 to win the senior boys championship final.

The 27th edition of Surrey RCMP Basketball Classic featured 22 senior teams and 20 junior teams and was played from Jan. 14 to Jan. 20. More than 600 players played in the tournament.

Congratulations to the Tamanawis Senior boys who played hard to finish second in the RCMP tournament. @Tamanawis pic.twitter.com/aF3yUZ5YeK — Cat Moennick (@cmoennick) January 21, 2018

@VanDragons would like to take this opportunity to thank Kevin De Boice for inviting us to the Surrey RCMP Basketball Classic. Congrtas @semisecondary for back to back championships and all teams who competed in this great event. #CommunityFirst #surreyrcmpclassic #WeTheNorthWest pic.twitter.com/UOlIkSiZSI — Vancouver Dragons (@VanDragons) January 21, 2018

Congrats to @semisecondary for winning this year's Surrey RCMP Basketball Classic! Thx to all participants and organizers. Proud to partner with @Surrey_Schools on this long standing event fostering strong relationships between youth and police. https://t.co/yyQBSVoxlc — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) January 22, 2018

The Surrey RCMP Basketball Classic is a great way for us to engage with youth and support them in positive endeavours, like team sports. @Surrey_Schools pic.twitter.com/V6csIVIRdj — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) January 21, 2018



