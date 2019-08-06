SOCCER: Two Surrey-based clubs granted national youth licences by Canada Soccer

Surrey United and Coastal FC are among 39 clubs in three provinces to be provisionally granted a Canada Soccer National Youth Club Licence.

The designation “recognizes the highest achieving organizations from across Canada,” according to a release posted to the Canada Soccer website on July 31.

The licence-designated clubs include eight with BC Soccer, 24 with Ontario Soccer and seven with Alberta Soccer Association.

In addition to Cloverdale-based Surrey United and South Surrey-based Coastal, the others in B.C. are Coquitlam Metro-Ford Soccer Club, Fusion Football Club, Vancouver Island Wave Soccer Club, Mountain United Football Club, Preston GM Langley Football Club and Thompson Okanagan Football Club.

The program is called “a key component” to Canada Soccer’s Safe Sport Roster, announced in May 2019.

“We are pleased to announce the exemplary 39 National Youth Club Licence holders that have worked diligently over the past 12 months to demonstrate a willingness to improve, to collaborate, and most importantly to raise the level of youth football in our country,” Jason deVos, Canada Soccer’s Director of Development, said in a release.

“Each club worked with Canada Soccer and their respective Provincial and Territorial Member Association to define a roadmap of standards designed to improve the experience for all who participate in the game.”

Canada Soccer’s club licensing program was launched in 2017 with the Canada Soccer Professional Club Licence. Canada Soccer announced the expansion of the program to youth soccer in 2018.

The organizations, granted the National Youth Club Licence for a period of two years, “have created a collaborative work plan to ensure that they continue to meet the requirements and progress to further achieve the standards set by Canada Soccer,” according to the release.

“National Youth Club Licence holders display characteristics and demonstrate behaviours aligned with the highest expectations of governance, administration, infrastructure, and technical; support their Provincial and Territorial Member Association and Canada Soccer Pathways; and must participate in standards-based leagues in their Province or Territory by 2020.”

Our executive and technical staff have been working diligently in pursuit of this license, recognized as being the highest amateur youth club designation in the @CanadaSoccerEN Club Licensing Program. Proud to be a recipient of this award. https://t.co/qqaHyIP4TS — Surrey United (@SurreyUnitedSC) August 2, 2019

In a tweet on Aug. 2, Surrey United said the club’s executive and technical staff “have been working diligently in pursuit of this license, recognized as being the highest amateur youth club designation in the @CanadaSoccerEN Club Licensing Program. Proud to be a recipient of this award.”

We are pleased to announce that we have been granted the National Youth Club Licence! Congratulations to the other clubs who have achieved this licence as well! https://t.co/nOQZr0ytVS — Coastal FC (@Coastal_FC) August 2, 2019

• RELATED STORIES:

Coastal FC soccer coach suspended following allegations made in blog post.

Coastal FC hosts grand-opening event for new indoor soccer centre.

Surrey United celebrates 50 years of soccer at day-long event.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter