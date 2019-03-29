Surrey’s Jenna-lee Baxter in action with Simon Fraser University’s women’s soccer team. (contributed photo: Paul Yates/SFU)

SOCCER

Soccer standout Jenna-lee Baxter of Surrey to continue on coaching path at SFU

At awards night, the midfielder was named Lorne Davies Female Athlete of the Year for a team sport

Soccer coach Annie Hamel says it’s hard to put into words how much impact Jenna-lee Baxter has had on the women’s team at Simon Fraser University over the past three years.

“The stats speak for themselves, all the accolades,” Hamel said of Baxter, the standout midfielder from Surrey.

“There were so many records broken for the program through Jenna, a lot of firsts and history-making,” Hamel added. “But aside form all that, she’s such an important player on the team just for her personality, too. I can’t recall a player who’s grown as much as Jenna, from her first year until graduation.”

On Tuesday (March 26), during an awards night held at Coquitlam’s Hard Rock Casino, Baxter capped her soccer career at SFU by winning the Lorne Davies Female Athlete of the Year for a team sport.

Baxter became the program’s first ever All-American after leading the Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) in points, with a career-high 11 goals and 21 assists in 17 games, helping the team secure their second ever conference championship berth.

When contacted Thursday, Baxter said she “had no idea” she’d the win award, but knew she was nominated.

“It was exciting,” said Baxter, who’ll turn 22 in May and still lives in the Fraser Heights area.

With her playing days done at SFU, she’ll stick around to help Hamel manage the women’s team next season.

“I’m really happy to continue being part of the team,” Baxter said. “Coaching is something that interests me, and I’ve been coaching for a couple years now (with clubs in North Vancouver and Burnaby), just being a positive role model for younger players.”

Upon graduation from secondary school, and after two years with the U18 Whitecaps Girls Elite program, Baxter headed to Oregon State University for a year before returning to play at SFU in 2016.

“I definitely think coming back to SFU was the right decision for me, just because of this team, both on and off the field,” Baxter said. “This team culture, everything about it, has been so positive.”

Last fall, Baxter was named Player of the Year in the nine-team GNAC after she helped power SFU to a tie for third place – the team’s best conference finish in eight years. For the season, she exploded for 11 goals and 10 assists in 16 games.

Also during SFU’s athletics awards night, hosted by Sportsnet’s Perry Solkowski, the university’s men’s soccer team was named the President’s Team of the Year, and Mamadi Camara was given the Lorne Davies Male Athlete of the Year award for a team sport.

For individual sport competitors, the Lorne Davies Athlete of the Year award for men was given to swimmer Adrian VanderHelm, and wrestler Dominique Parrish and track athlete Addy Townsend were co-winners on the women’s side.

CLICK HERE for the complete list of award winners at the SFU event.

Previous story
Surrey Eagles hire former Chiefs assistant as new head coach
Next story
Ultimate tournament set to hit turf at Semiahmoo Secondary

Just Posted

Two people dead after hostage taking in Surrey ends with gunfire

Neighbour says ‘at least 15 or 20’ shots ring out during deadly standoff just west of Holland Park

‘The Devil will always take you back’: An ex-con turned believer tells his story

Cloverdale’s Mino Pavlic travels to prisons to tell his life story, one of crime and redemption

Cloverdale Antique and Collectible Show returns to fairgrounds in April

Popular show featuring ‘vintage treasures’ returns April 20 at the Cloverdale Agriplex

Police board honours officer stabbed outside North Delta elementary school

Delta police Acting-Sgt. John Jamsins was injured as he intervened in an alleged assault last month

Soccer standout Jenna-lee Baxter of Surrey to continue on coaching path at SFU

At awards night, the midfielder was named Lorne Davies Female Athlete of the Year for a team sport

Two-legged B.C. dog gets prosthetic leg

GoFundMe campaign raised more than $4,400 for Iranian-born Roo

Federal NDP proposes hiking taxes on capital gains from investments

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will lay out his party’s proposal today in Ottawa

B.C.’s Top 10 auto crime offenders named for 2019

Last year’s top auto crime offenders have all been arrested

B.C. to fund programs to help kids deal with anxiety

Province to invest $5.75 million in programs aimed at both kids and parents

Tourist taking photos dies in fall at Grand Canyon

Two people have died at the popular tourist spot in separate incidents

Fashion Fridays: Spring wardrobe inspirations

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Two more measles cases confirmed at Vancouver Island hospital

Island Health warns of possible exposure at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria

Trial set for B.C. man accused of swimming naked in Toronto shark tank

Toronto police allege David Weaver assaulted a man outside Medieval Times in October 2018

‘Olympics of Recreational Hockey’ coming to Richmond in spring 2020

CARHA Hockey World Cup to involve 140 teams from 15 countries

Most Read