Image from video of a recent Soccer Stars camp posted to the academy’s Facebook page.

Soccer camp in Surrey with Wolverhampton Wanderers academy coaches

‘Player ID’ sessions in Cloverdale this month co-hosted by new Soccer Stars academy

Surrey’s new Soccer Stars Academy will play host to an “Elite Player ID Camp” involving coaches affiliated with an English Premier League team.

The camp, set for June 27 to 29 at Cloverdale Athletic Park, will be overseen by senior members of Wolverhampton Wanderers’ North American academy coaching staff, in partnership with Georgia-based Global Image Sports.

The Soccer Stars Academy was launched this year with Harvey Braich as academy director and his father, Ajit Braich, as technical director.

“The camp is an opportunity we want everyone to know about, because Wolverhampton is a Premier League club again, as of this coming season,” Harvey Braich told the Now-Leader.

Soccer Stars is the partner club host of the camp in Cloverdale, the fee for which is $135 per player. Sessions are open to girls and boys aged seven to 18, with start times at 5:30 p.m. (for U8-U12) and 7 p.m. (U13 and above).

“Players excelling at this camp will be invited to the 2018 Wolverhampton Wanderers National Residential Camp, staffed by the academy coaches from the Wolverhampton Wanderers Academy in England,” says a post at soccerstars.ca. “Players excelling there will be invited to England for an Academy experience.”

Braich said Soccer Stars aims to soccer players in all aspects of the game.

“We strive to make all our programs affordable and enjoyable, whilst delivering the highest level of coaching,” he says in a press release posted to the academy’s website.

“We develop technique, skills and game intelligence, catering to all levels whether you are a beginner or advanced player pursuing scholarships.”

For five days in March, Soccer Stars held a spring break camp at Newton Athletic Park.

For details about the camp in Cloverdale this month, visit soccerstars.ca or call 1-800-266-9243.

