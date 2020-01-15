Lord Tweedsmuir and Semiahmoo in the 2019 final of the Surrey RCMP Basketball Classic tournament. (File photo: Tom Zillich)

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Snowstorm postpones games at Surrey RCMP Classic; ‘Elite Eight’ matchups set

Revised schedule created for the all-Surrey high school boys basketball tournament

The quarterfinal matchups are set at the Surrey RCMP Classic, the all-Surrey high school boys basketball tournament.

Wednesday’s games were cancelled due to the overnight snowstorm, with all games shifted to Thursday (Jan. 16).

An updated schedule includes the four quarterfinal matchups in the senior division:

• Lord Tweedsmuir vs. Elgin Park, 1 p.m. at Enver Creek;

• Guildford Park vs Semiahmoo, 3 p.m. at Guildford Park;

• Queen Elizabeth vs. Tamanawis, 2 p.m. at QE;

• Southridge vs. Fleetwood Park, 2:45 p.m. at Enver Creek.

Friday night’s senior semifinal games (Jan. 17) will start at 5:45 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. at Enver Creek Secondary’s gym. The school, located at 14505 84th Ave., also plays host to Saturday night’s final, a 7:45 p.m. start.

All scores and schedules are posted to surreybasketballclassic.info.

For 2020, 48 senior and junior teams are shooting for glory at the Classic, which is among Canada’s largest high school basketball tournaments. Close to 700 teen athletes will play 87 games this week.

The junior division championship final, also played at Enver Creek, is set to start Saturday at 12:15 p.m.

• RELATED STORY: Surrey’s Holy Cross hosts BC Catholics tourney this week.

SENIOR TOURNAMENT revised schedule:

POOL B

THURSDAY Jan 16

9. 1:15 at FH: Johnston Heights vs. Salish

10. 2:45 at FH: Pacific Academy vs. Enver Creek

11. 4:15 at FH: Earl Marriott vs. Sullivan Heights. – CHAMPIONSHIP

MAIN DRAW THURSDAY Jan 16

9. 4:30 at EC: Princess Margaret vs. Surrey Christian

10. 11:30 at GP: Frank Hurt vs. Khalsa

11. 12:15 at QE: LA Matheson vs. North Surrey

12. 1:15 at GP: Panorama Ridge vs. Fraser Heights

13. 1:00 at EC: Lord Tweedsmuir vs. Elgin Park

14. 3:00 at GP: Guildford Park vs. Semiahmoo

15. 2:00 at QE: Queen Elizabeth vs. Tamanawis

16. 2:45 at EC: Southridge vs. Fleetwood Park

FRIDAY Jan 17

17. 10:00 at EC: Winner 9 vs. Winner 10

18, 11:45 at EC: Winner 11 vs. Winner 12

20. 1:15 at EC: Loser 13 vs. Loser 14

21. 3:00 at EC: Loser 15 vs. Loser 16

SEMI FINALS

22. 5:45 at EC: Winner 13 vs. Winner 14

23. 7:45 at EC: Winner 15 vs. Winner 16

CHAMPIONSHIP SATURDAY Jan 18

19. 9:00 at EC: Winner 17 vs. Winner 18

24. 3:30 at EC: Winner 20 vs. Winner 21

25. 5:45 at EC: Loser 22 vs. Loser 23 (3rd/4th Place)

26. 7:45 at EC: Winner 22 vs, Winner 23 (CHAMPIONSHIP)

JUNIOR TOURNAMENT New SCHEDULE:

THURSDAY Jan 16

Time Site Teams

17. 4:30 at Tam: Lord Tweedsmuir vs. Sullivan

18. 1:30 at Tam: LA Matheson vs. Tamanawis

19. 1:30 at Semi: Panorama vs. Semiahmoo

20. 3:00 at Tam: Holy Cross vs. Enver Creek

O. 3:00 at Semi: Earl Marriott Regent Christian

SEMI FINALS

22. 6:00 at EC: Princess Margaret Fleetwood Park

23. 7:30 at EC: Guildford Park Elgin Park

FRIDAY Jan 17

21. 1:30 at CH: Winner 17 vs Winner 18

24. 3:00 at CH: Winner 19 vs Winner 20 (5th place)

SATURDAY Jan 18

25. 10:30 at EC: Loser 22 vs. Loser 23 (3rd/4th)

26. 12:00 at EC: Winner 22 vs. Winner 23 Championship


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
